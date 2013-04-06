CAIRO, April 6 An Egyptian court on Saturday
threw out a lawsuit calling for a popular television satirist to
be banned for insulting the president and Islam, but he still
faces a criminal investigation on similar charges.
Critics of the government see the cases against Bassem
Youssef, who has cited U.S. satirist Jon Stewart's "The Daily
Show" as a model, as part of a crackdown on dissent. This is
denied by the government of President Mohamed Mursi and its
Islamist allies, the Muslim Brotherhood.
A Cairo administrative court rejected a petition brought by
Mahmoud Abu el-Aineen, an Islamist lawyer, to ban Youssef's
programme and shut down independent television channel CBC,
legal sources said.
Youssef, who rose to fame with a satirical online show after
the uprising that swept the previous president, Hosni Mubarak,
from power in 2011, had been released on bail on Sunday after
the prosecutor-general issued a warrant for his arrest.
The prosecutor also accused Youssef of insulting Islam and
undermining Mursi's standing.
The case brought by el-Aineen, who works for the Muslim
Brotherhood but filed the complaint on his own, is not related
to the prosecutor's.
On Tuesday, Egypt's investment authority threatened to
cancel CBC's licence because Youssef's show violated rules
governing the media in Cairo where the channel is located, state
media said.
It said the show contained vulgarity, insults, sexual
innuendo and bad language.
Last week, the United States, which gives $1.3 billion in
military aid per year to the North African country, accused
Egypt of muzzling freedom of speech.
Egypt has been in political turmoil since the ouster of
Mubarak, a long-time U.S. ally.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Jason
Webb)