WASHINGTON, April 1 The United States on Monday
accused Egypt of muzzling freedom of speech after prosecutors
questioned the most popular Egyptian television satirist over
allegations he insulted President Mohamed Mursi and Islam.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland also
suggested the Egyptian authorities were selectively prosecuting
those accused of insulting the government while ignoring or
playing down attacks on anti-government demonstrators.
Bassem Youssef, who rose to fame with a satirical online
show after the uprising that swept autocrat Hosni Mubarak from
power in 2011, turned himself in on Sunday after the prosecutor
general issued an arrest warrant for the comedian on Saturday.
Youssef, whose program is now on television and has been
compared to U.S. satirist Jon Stewart's the Daily Show, is
accused of insulting Islam and undermining Mursi's standing.
"We have concerns that freedom of expression is being
stifled," Nuland told reporters at her daily briefing, citing
Youssef's arrest and his subsequent release on bail of 15,000
Egyptian pounds ($2,200) on Sunday.
In what seemed a gesture of defiance, Youssef arrived at the
prosecutor general's office on Sunday wearing an oversized
graduation hat modeled on one donned by Mursi when he was
awarded an honorary degree in Pakistan in March.
The prosecutor general issued the warrant after at least four
legal complaints filed by supporters of Mursi, a Muslim
Brotherhood politician who was freely elected last June.
Referring to Youssef's case, Nuland added: "This, coupled
with recent arrest warrants issued for other political
activists, is evidence of a disturbing trend of growing
restrictions on freedom of expression."
"The government of Egypt seems to be investigating these
cases while it has been slow or inadequate in investigating
attacks on demonstrators outside of the presidential palace in
December 2012, other cases of extreme police brutality and
illegally blocked entry of journalists," she added. "There does
not seem to be an even-handed application of justice here."
Egypt has been in a state of political turmoil since the
ouster of Mubarak, a long-time U.S. ally. The political
uncertainty and growing street crime has deterred tourism, a key
driver of the Egyptian economy.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry raised the issue of
freedom of expression with Mursi when he traveled to Cairo in
early March on his first trip since taking office and the United
States will continue to press for respect of human rights,
Nuland said.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Paul Simao)