CAIRO Aug 29 Saudi Arabia is studying a report
submitted by Egypt detailing its financial needs to support its
ailing economy over the coming year, the kingdom's ambassador to
Cairo said on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia pledged $5 billion in aid soon after the army,
prompted by mass protests, ousted Egypt's first freely elected
leader, Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, on July 3.
Political turmoil since an uprising ousted President Hosni
Mubarak in 2011 has taken an economic toll. The government has
run a budget deficit of $3.2 billion a month since January.
Interim Prime Minister Hazem Beblawi has presented a
"Marshall Plan" to Gulf Arab states, seeking support that he
hopes will relieve some of the pressure on the economy.
"What has happened so far is that he (Beblawi) informed the
three sides involved in this," Saudi ambassador Ahmed Qattan
told Reuters, referring to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United
Arab Emirates.
"All these issues are being looked at by the specialised
divisions in Saudi Arabia... (Beblawi) has made a comprehensive
report on Egypt's needs," he said.
The Gulf trio have offered Egypt a total of $12 billion
since mid-July, of which at least $5 billion has been delivered.
The interim government has said it will avoid austerity
measures and instead stimulate the economy by pumping in funds.
It wants to avoid unpopular moves to plug the budget deficit
such as increasing taxes or cutting food or energy subsidies
that eat up around a fifth of the state budget.
In an interview last month Egypt's chief economic strategist
said the cabinet planned to cut red tape and restart stalled
investments to encourage a revival in business activity.
