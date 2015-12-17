CAIRO Dec 17 The drop in global oil prices will
not deter Saudi Arabia from supporting Egypt's economy, its
ambassador said on Thursday, adding Riyadh's support would help
ease an acute dollar shortage and reduce pressure on the
government budget.
"The confidence of the Arab and Saudi investor will increase
after the announcement of the increase in investments," Ahmed
al-Qattan told a news conference in Cairo. "These Saudi-Egyptian
relations will gain in strength day after day."
He said Saudi aid would help Egypt push ahead with an energy
subsidies reform programme that seeks to reduce spending on
petroleum products from its current level of about $600 million
a month.
