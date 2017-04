CAIRO, July 21 Egypt's central bank has received $2 billion in Saudi funds in the form of a five-year interest-free loan, the bank's governor Hisham Ramez said on Sunday.

The funds deposited with the bank are part of a $5 billion aid package to Egypt that Saudi Arabia pledged on July 9 after the Egyptian army overthrew President Mohamed Mursi.

The aid will also include $2 billion in energy products and $1 billion in cash.