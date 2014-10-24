CAIRO/ISMAILIA Oct 24 Masked men set fire to
two cars belonging to the consulate of Saudi Arabia in the
Egyptian city of Suez on Friday morning, local security sources
and the state news agency reported.
Security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity told
Reuters that at least four men threw crude fire bombs also known
as Molotov cocktails at the cars, which were parked. State news
agency MENA said the cars were parked in a lot in Suez's Arbaeen
district.
Saudi Arabia has been a strong backer of Egypt since
then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi toppled Mohamed Mursi of
the Muslim Brotherhood last year, and the attack appeared to be
the first on Saudi property or personnel in Egypt since then.
Major General Tareq Butcher, director of security in the
city, said authorities were working to identify the perpetrators
of the attack.
The embassy of Saudi Arabia in Cairo declined to comment on
the incident.
Tens of thousands of Brotherhood supporters are in jail as
part of a security crackdown against the group on the
Brotherhood since Mursi's ouster.
The Muslim Brotherhood says it is a peaceful movement but
authorities accuse its members of being involved in a Sinai
Peninsula-based Islamist insurgency that has killed hundreds of
policemen and soldiers in the 15 months since Mursi's overthrow.
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab allies United
Arab Emirates and Kuwait have given Egypt billions in cash and
petroleum products since Mursi's ouster.
