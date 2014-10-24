(Adds clashes in Cairo)
CAIRO/ISMAILIA Oct 24 Masked men set fire to
two cars belonging to the consulate of Saudi Arabia in the
Egyptian city of Suez on Friday morning, local security sources
and the state news agency reported.
Security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity told
Reuters at least four men threw crude fire bombs at the
vehicles. State news agency MENA said the cars were parked in a
lot in Suez's Arbaeen district.
Saudi Arabia has been a strong backer of Egypt since
then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi toppled former president
Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood last year. The attack
appeared to be the first on Saudi property or personnel in Egypt
since then.
Major General Tareq al-Gazar, director of security in the
city, said authorities were working to identify the attackers.
The Saudi embassy in Cairo declined to comment.
Tens of thousands of Brotherhood supporters have been
arrested since Mursi's overthrow.
One person died from a gunshot wound during clashes between
security forces and Brotherhood supporters in the impoverished
Materiya district of Cairo on Friday afternoon, the website of
state newspaper Al-Ahram reported.
The Muslim Brotherhood says it is a peaceful movement but
authorities accuse its members of being involved in a Sinai
Peninsula-based Islamist insurgency that has killed hundreds of
policemen and soldiers in the 15 months since Mursi's overthrow.
Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab allies United Arab Emirates and
Kuwait have given Egypt large-scale aid in cash and petroleum
products since Mursi was ousted from power.
