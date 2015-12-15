(Adds details, background)
CAIRO Dec 15 Saudi Arabia's King Salman on
Tuesday ordered the kingdom to help meet Egypt's petroleum needs
for the next five years, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.
He also ordered that Saudi investments in Egypt be more than
30 billion Saudi riyals ($8 billion), SPA said.
The announcement followed a meeting between Egyptian Prime
Minister Sherif Ismail and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed
bin Salman, the king's son. A follow-up meeting between Saudi
and Egyptian officials will take place on Jan. 5, SPA reported
Egypt received pledges of $12 billion from Gulf Arab allies
at an investment conference in March where President Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi urged foreign investors to help Egypt recover
from the turmoil since the 2011 uprising that overthrew Hosni
Mubarak.
About $6 billion has been deposited in Egypt's central bank
to help replenish its dwindling foreign currency reserves. The
rest was to come as investments. Much of it is still being
negotiated.
($1 = 3.7498 riyals)
