JERUSALEM, April 12 Israel gave its blessing on
Tuesday to Egypt's return of two Red Sea islands in a strategic
strait to Saudi Arabia, and Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon said
that Riyadh had undertaken to respect relevant terms of the
Israeli-Egyptian peace deal.
The islands of Tiran and Sanafir, located at the southern
entrance to the Gulf of Aqaba, will be formally demarcated as
being in Saudi waters under a treaty announced on Saturday by
Cairo, which has had de facto control over them since 1950.
In 1967, Egypt blocked the Strait of Tiran, a move that
prompted Israel to launch a Middle East war. In its 1979 peace
deal with Israel, Cairo promised to respect freedom of shipping
in Aqaba and Eilat, a commitment that Saudi Arabia says it will
uphold when it takes over the islands.
Eilat is Israel's only port in the Gulf of Aqaba and the Red
Sea, while Aqaba is Jordan's sole outlet there.
Yaalon confirmed in a briefing to Israeli military reporters
on Tuesday that the Saudis, who have no formal relations with
the Jewish state, would abide by the details of the peace deal,
Israel Radio said.
Israel's Haaretz newspaper said Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu had been told in advance of the Egyptian-Saudi treaty
and raised no immediate objection.
A powerful lawmaker in the premier's rightist Likud party
said the treaty would not threaten Israel.
"It relates to us and it does not bother us," the lawmaker,
Tzachi Hanegbi, who heads parliament's Foreign Affairs and
Defence Committee, told Israel's Army Radio in an interview.
"The Saudis, who are committed to freedom of shipping under
international law, will not harm the essence of the agreement
between Egypt and us in this regard, and freedom of shipping in
Aqaba and Eilat will remain as is."
For its part, Riyadh is keeping a frosty posture to Israel.
"There will be no direct relationship between the kingdom
and Israel due to the return of these islands," Saudi Foreign
Minister Adel al-Jubeir told Egypt's CBC television on Sunday.
But in an apparent allusion to Egyptian-Israeli relations,
he added: "There is an agreement and commitments that Egypt
accepted related to these islands, and the kingdom is committed
to these."
Some Israeli commentators suggested that the islands treaty,
and a related plan to build a bridge linking Saudi Arabia to
Egypt, might make it easier for Islamist militants to reach the
Sinai.
Hanegbi dismissed this as "paranoid anxiety" and welcomed
the closing of ranks by Sunni Muslim Arab states that share
Israeli hostility to Shi'ite Muslim power Iran and its Lebanese
guerrilla ally Hezbollah, as well as to Sunni Islamist
insurgents racking the region.
"We have an interest in expanding the cooperation in the
Sunni axis, which is struggling against the radical axis headed
by Iran," said Hanegbi, a long-time Netanyahu confidant.
"The more the Saudis, and the Gulf states in general,
connect to the countries with which we are at peace and create
with them a strategic front against ISIS, Iran, Hezbollah,
against all the players that are our actual enemies, ultimately
the effect will be unifying and not weakening."
