CAIRO, March 15 Saudi Arabian state oil company Aramco will resume oil product shipments to Egypt five months after suddenly halting them, the Egyptian Petroleum Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement it was working out a time table with Aramco for the resumption of the shipments and that commercial reasons related to global oil prices and reduced production were behind the suspension in November.

A $23 billion Saudi aid deal with Egypt had included 700,000 tonnes of refined oil products per month for five years. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)