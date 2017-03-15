Iran to hold tender for Azadegan field "within days"- NIOC chief
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
CAIRO, March 15 Saudi Aramco oil product shipments to Egypt will resume very shortly, an Egyptian Petroleum Ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Very shortly we will finalise the time and place for receiving shipments from Aramco," the official, who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters.
Asked if shipments would resume within weeks, the official said: "No, no, we are talking about a very short time period." (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Eric Knecht)
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, May 27 U.S. President Donald Trump has told "confidants," including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave a landmark international agreement on climate change, Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing three sources with direct knowledge.