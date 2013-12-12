(Refiles to remove extraneous character from headline)
CAIRO Dec 12 Tenders for a $1.6 billion power
grid that will enable Egypt and Saudi Arabia to share
electricity will be launched early next year and construction
will start in 2015, Egypt's electricity and energy ministry said
on Thursday.
"Beginning 2014 the tenders for implementation will start to
be launched... Actual implementation on the ground will not
start before 2015," ministry spokesman Latham Khalil said,
adding that construction would take two years to complete.
The project aims to allow power trading between two
countries. Peak-time summer power consumption in Saudi Arabia
falls between noon and mid afternoon, when air conditioners are
used most intensively, while in Egypt the peak is after sunset.
The project will allow the countries to share up to 3,000
megawatts. Egypt will cover around 40 percent of the cost while
Saudi Arabia will cover the remaining 60 percent.
