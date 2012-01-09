CAIRO Jan 9 Egyptian telecom tycoon and
political liberal Naguib Sawiris will face trial on a charge of
showing contempt for religion, judicial sources and Mamdouh
Ismail, the Islamist lawyer who brought the case, said on
Monday.
Sawiris, a prominent figure in Egypt's Coptic Christian
community, was accused by a group of about 20 lawyers of showing
contempt by tweeting a cartoon seen as insulting to Islam.
A Cairo prosecutor referred the case to trial on Monday.
Sawiris, chairman of the mobile phone operator MobilNil
, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The cartoon incident in June triggered a boycott by some
Mobinil customers, though Sawiris said the impact had eased by
October.
Sawiris is a vocal critic of Islamist parties which have
emerged in Egypt since Hosni Mubarak was ousted last February.
He is a co-founder of the Free Egyptians (Al-Masryeen Al-Ahrar),
a liberal party advocating separation of state and religion.
Like other liberal groups, the party has struggled to make
an impact in parliamentary elections underway since late
November and which have been dominated by the Islamist Muslim
Brotherhood and the Nour Party, a more hardline Salafi group.
Ismail, a member of another Salafi party, said the
prosecutor's decision to put Sawiris on trial showed that the
law applied to all. "It's a decision showing that there is
justice in Egypt," he told Reuters.