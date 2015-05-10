ISMAILIA Thirty Egyptian tribes based in the Sinai said on Sunday they would confront militant groups including an Islamic State affiliate that has killed hundreds of soldiers and police, in a boost to Egypt's efforts to improve security.

The Sinai Tribal Federation said in a statement that it had held its first meeting on Sunday to discuss ways to tackle militants seeking to topple the U.S.-backed Cairo government.

