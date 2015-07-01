ISMAILIA, Egypt Suspected Islamist militants attacked several military posts in Egypt's North Sinai area on Wednesday, security sources and witnesses said.

There was no immediate word of casualties but witnesses reported hearing ongoing clashes. A police station in the town of Sheikh Zuweid was also attacked, witnesses said.

North Sinai is the epicentre of an insurgency. Militants have launched many attacks killing hundreds of police and soldiers. The most active group is the Islamic State-affiliated Sinai Province‮‮‮‮.‬‬‬‬

(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed in Ismailia; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by John Stonestreet)