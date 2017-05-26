(Adds details)
CAIRO May 26 Egyptian air force planes on
Friday carried out six strikes directed at camps near Derna in
Libya where Cairo believes militants responsible for a deadly
attack on Christians earlier in the day were trained, Egyptian
military sources said.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said he had directed
strikes against what he called terrorist camps, declaring in a
televised address that states that sponsored terrorism would be
punished.
The sources said the strikes took place at around sundown,
hours after masked gunmen attacked a group of Coptic Christians
travelling to a monastery in central Egypt, killing 28.
"The terrorist incident that took place today will not pass
unnoticed," Sisi said. "We are currently targeting the camps
where the terrorists are trained."
He said Egypt would not hesitate to carry out further
strikes against camps where people were trained to carry out
operations against Egypt, whether those camps were inside or
outside the country.
