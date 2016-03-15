Three into two won't go in Champions League race
LONDON With the title and relegation issues decided, three teams will scrap for the two remaining Champions League places on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.
LJUBLJANA Slovenia's national women's tennis team cancelled its attendance at a low-tier April Fed Cup tournament in Egypt due to security reasons, the Tennis Federation of Slovenia said on its website on Tuesday.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia has advised Slovenian citizens against travelling to certain parts of Egypt, particularly to the wider areas of Cairo and Alexandria, where the Fed Cup will take place (from April 13 to 16)," it said.
"The players themselves also expressed fear for their own security," it added.
Teams from Bosnia, Finland, Lithuania, Denmark, Liechtenstein and Austria were also due to play at the tournament in Egypt, it said.
(Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
LONDON With the title and relegation issues decided, three teams will scrap for the two remaining Champions League places on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.
MELBOURNE The Australian cricket board faces an uphill battle to convince players to jettison a revenue-sharing model that has underpinned the game's development for 20 years, according to former union boss Tim May, who brokered the landmark deal in 1997.