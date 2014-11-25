CAIRO Nov 25 Dubai-based conglomerate
Al-Futtaim Group said on Tuesday it would invest $700 million in
Egypt over three years and pay the government $30.5 million as
part of a settlement reached last week over a long-standing land
sale dispute.
Mohamed al-Makkawi, Al-Futtaim's Egypt CEO, told reporters
the investments would be directed towards new projects in a
second phase of the company's Cairo Festival City development,
including a hotel and nearly 500 housing units.
Makkawi also said Al-Futtaim had agreed to pay $30.5 million
(217.9 million Egyptian pounds) within 90 days as part of a
settlement announced on Wednesday by the government.
Egypt is seeking to clear a backlog of such disputes to help
win back foreign investors spooked by political and economic
turmoil since the 2011 uprising.
"We have not been issued any building permits since 2010,"
Makkawi said. "But after signing the contract amendment, we will
now be issued building permits."
Al-Futtaim began work on Cairo Festival City in 2008,
building a shopping centre, two hotels, schools, clinics and
residences on a 3 million square metre (32 million square feet)
area. The company aims to increase the number of shops in the
development to 300 in the first half of 2015 from 200 currently.
Makkawi said the settlement and the investments would be
funded mostly from the company's existing resources.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds)
