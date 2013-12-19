Egypt's former prime minister Ahmed Shafik speaks during an interview with Reuters at his residence in Abu Dhabi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

CAIRO An Egyptian court on Thursday acquitted Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister and his two sons in one of several cases of financial corruption brought against them since the veteran autocrat was toppled in 2011.

Another court was expected to rule later on Thursday in a separate case of corruption against former prime minister Ahmed Shafik, who left the country last year after losing to the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi in a presidential election.

An acquittal in that case, the last Shafik faces, may encourage him to return to Egypt, though the prosecutor could yet appeal against Thursday's ruling.

The cases were brought against Shafik after his defeat by Mursi, who was deposed by the army in July following mass protests against his rule.

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Tom Perry and Alister Doyle)