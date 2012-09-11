CAIRO, Sept 11 The sons of former Egyptian
president Hosni Mubarak, Alaa and Gamal, and his last prime
minister, Ahmed Shafik, have had charges they were involved in
illegal land purchases referred to a criminal court, judicial
sources said on Tuesday.
Shafik, who stood against Muhamed Mursi this year for the
presidency, was put on a "watch list" last month by a judge who
also said Shafik would be detained at the border on his return
for allegedly allocating 40,000 square metres of land to Alaa
and Gamal Mubarak.
Mubarak's sons are in prison awaiting trial on other
corruption charges.
In May, Egyptian authorities announced the two would face
charges along with seven other men of violating stock market and
central bank rules to make unlawful profits through the dealing
in shares of Al Watany Bank of Egypt.
Dozens of legal cases have been filed against Mubarak
associates since he stood down on Feb. 11, 2011, after days of
mass protests.
The one against Shafik was lodged in May by Essam Sultan, a
leader of the Islamist Wasat Party, who accused the ex-airforce
chief of exploiting his former position as head of the Young Air
Force Officers Association to sell land owned by the association
to Mubarak's sons at reduced prices.
Shafik denied the charge and said the decision to place him
on a watch list was political.
(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Alison Williams)