CAIRO Dec 15 Egypt has ordered an investigation
into an accident in which a Kuwaiti container ship and a fishing
vessel collided in the Red Sea in an incident that killed 13
Egyptians.
A statement from the prosecutor's office said initial
enquiries showed the fishing boat capsized after it and the
Kuwaiti ship hit each other after the latter has passed through
the Suez Canal.
The collision is at least the second such recent incident
involving vessels passing through the Suez Canal. In September,
two container ships collided at the northern end of the canal,
knocking containers into the sea and delaying traffic in both
directions.
The Suez Canal is one of the world's most strategic
waterways, facilitating maritime trade between Europe and Asia.
It provides about $5 billion in annual revenue for Egypt,
which is currently digging an extension to allow larger ships to
pass through the channel at the same time.
The prosecutor did not name the ship or the company
operating it, but judicial sources said it was Kuwaiti-owned and
Panamanian-flagged. It was sailing from Italy to Saudi Arabia,
the sources said.
Kuwaiti officials were not immediately available for
comment.
The Egyptian military said in a statement that the Kuwaiti
ship was docked in Safaga port, 500 km (300 miles) southeast of
Cairo, while investigations continue.
