CAIRO Dec 16 The captain and first officer of a
Kuwaiti container ship have been detained for four days after
their ship collided with a fishing vessel in the Red Sea,
killing 13 Egyptians, a public prosecutor said on Tuesday.
The prosecutor said on Monday that initial enquiries showed
the fishing boat had capsized following the collision with the
Kuwaiti ship, which had just passed through the Suez Canal on
its way south.
The prosecutor is also questioning the rest of the container
ship's crew about the collision, which occurred near Ras Ghareb
about halfway down the Gulf of Suez.
Egypt is currently expanding the Suez Canal to allow larger
ships to pass through it at the same time. In September, two
container ships collided at its northern end, knocking
containers into the sea and delaying traffic in both directions.
The prosecutor did not name or the ship or the company
operating it. Judicial sources said it was Panamanian-flagged
and was sailing from Italy to Saudi Arabia. Kuwaiti officials
were not immediately available for comment.
