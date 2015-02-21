CAIRO Feb 21 Revenues from the Suez Canal stood at $434.8 million in January, the state news agency said on Saturday, down from $445.5 million in December.

The fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia is one of Egypt's main sources of foreign currency.

A major expansion of the 145-year-old waterway is planned. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Alison Williams)