CAIRO, June 19 Egypt's Suez Canal Authority has
set new toll rates for oil tankers as part of a six-month
experiment that came into effect on Thursday, it said on its
website.
Very large crude carriers (VLCCs) transitting the canal
from the Arabian Gulf after discharging at the SUMED oil
pipeline will be charged $155,000 if they are carrying more than
250,000 in deadweight tonnage.
VLCCs are to pay $230,000 on their return ballast trip.
The canal is one of Egypt's main sources of foreign
currency. Egypt has been struggling to revive its economy since
a 2011 uprising scared away tourists and foreign investors,
other main sources of hard currency.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi inaugurated an $8 billion
expansion of the canal last year that aims to double daily
traffic and increase annual revenue to more than $13 billion by
2023.
