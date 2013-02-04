* Egypt relies on canal as a foreign currency earner
* Cairo grappling with political and economic turmoil
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Feb 4 The decision by Egypt's Suez Canal
Authority (SCA) to raise toll fees could force ship owners,
already battling a deep slump in their sector, to re-route
vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, a major industry
association said.
Tolls paid by ships using the strategic waterway are an
important foreign currency earner for Egypt, bringing in around
$5 billion a year at a time when the country faces political
unrest and economic turmoil.
"Most international ship operators are trading in the worst
shipping markets in living memory due to there being too many
ships chasing too few cargoes," Peter Hinchliffe, secretary
general of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), said on
Monday.
"This is not the time for the SCA to be announcing
increases, which for some trades seem very dramatic indeed, and
which many shipowners will find impossible to pass on to their
customers," said Hinchliffe, whose association represents over
80 percent of the world's merchant fleet.
Canal officials could not be immediately be reached for
comment.
The 192-km (120-mile) Suez Canal is the quickest sea route
between Asia and Europe, saving an estimated 15 days of journey
time on average.
"The effect of these increases will be to give a spur to
those owners who may already be considering the Cape route as a
serious alternative," said Hinchliffe.
The SCA said last week it would raise fees by between 2 and
5 percent starting on May 1. Last year tolls were raised by 3
percent for all ships passing through the canal starting March
2012. The SCA said at the time it had not raised fees in the
three previous years.
"They (Egypt) are in desperate need of funds," said Alan
Fraser, Middle East analyst with security firm AKE. "Mostly
because the IMF (International Monetary Fund) loan they are
looking to get, they are waiting for agreement on that."
Egypt's government signed a preliminary agreement for a $4.8
billion loan from the IMF in November, but the formal signing
was delayed due to political strife.
SLOW STEAMING ROUND THE CAPE
The ICS said the route around Africa via the Cape was
becoming relatively less expensive as ships have resorted to
slow steaming - a method where ships slow their speed to cut
fuel consumption.
At the same time unrest in Egypt is causing unease.
"Recent events in Egypt ... are generating concerns about
the security of the canal itself," the ICS said.
Almost 60 people have been killed in violence that has
flared on and off since Jan. 24. The protests have been fuelled
by anger at what activists see as President Mohamed Mursi's
attempt to monopolise power, as well as a sense of social and
economic malaise in Egypt.
A state of emergency remains in force in three cities near
the Suez Canal that have also been the scene of protests against
Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamist group that
propelled him to power in a June election.
"We are also disappointed by the lack of consultation that
preceded these (latest toll) increases. To the SCA's credit, the
canal has so far continued to function smoothly," Hinchliffe
added.
"We recognise that, with pressure on Egypt's tourism and its
other economic problems, there is increased pressure on the SCA
to maintain what is now the country's biggest source of foreign
revenue."
(Editing by Anthony Barker)