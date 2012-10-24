* Shops staying open after 10 p.m. to be fined
* Could cut state's energy bill, break with chaotic past
* But grave doubts over whether rule can be enforced
* Failure would set bad precedent for bigger reforms
By Tamim Elyan and Tom Pfeiffer
CAIRO, Oct 24 Business has flourished for
Cairo's store owners and itinerant street traders since a
popular uprising ushered in 20 months of light-touch law
enforcement, but the boom-time may soon be over.
A new government desperate to break with the administrative
chaos that followed Hosni Mubarak's overthrow says it will
enforce a national ban on late-night shopping next week and
restore order to streets that have come to resemble vast
open-air bazaars.
If the ban is enforced, it could cut an unsustainable state
energy bill by shifting more human activity to daylight hours
and shortening opening hours for power-hungry shops and stalls.
Some Cairo store workers welcome the prospect of a shorter
working day. Some shop owners agree, but others say the ban
makes no sense because most Egyptians want to shop late into the
night.
"It is an appalling decision," said 28-year-old Mina Sabry,
who sells women's clothes in a central Cairo mall. "How can we
close the shops from 10 p.m. when real work starts from seven?"
"Workers at the shops are happy with the decision because we
will be able to leave early," said Ibrahim Eid, an employee at a
shoe shop. "Now we go home very late and transport is scarce."
Shortly before 10 p.m. in Cairo's working-class
neighbourhood of Shubra this week, streets were packed with
shoppers bargaining with vendors.
As other north African cities go quiet after 10 p.m., much
of Cairo comes to life with the din of car horns, the cries of
street hawkers and music blaring from Nile pleasure boats.
Across Africa's biggest city, buzzing air conditioners cool
shoppers and bright lights beam onto rows of mannequins wrapped
in children's clothes, women's headscarves or gaudy underwear.
Families stay out late and babies can often be seen slumped
asleep on the shoulders of window-shopping parents.
GOVERNOR NOT IMPRESSED
Many visitors enjoy the buzz of a city that comes to life in
the cool of the night. Cairo's governor is less impressed.
"Who said Cairo is a night city?" said the governor, Osama
Kamal. "If you mean tourism, tourism facilities are exempt from
the decision. All countries in the world have a specific closing
time for shops. We aren't inventing something new."
He said Egyptians should go to bed early and wake up early
so the country can focus on boosting productivity.
"You can't expect the guy who stays in the street till 3 a.m
to wake up early and work," he said. "There needs to be order."
Kamal estimates that predecessors in his job have changed
the rules on the hours of Cairo commerce eight times, but the
regulations were only rarely enforced.
On Tuesday, the first working day after the Eid al-Adha
holidays, police will begin handing out fines to any owner of a
shop open after 10 p.m. and to cafes and restaurants that stay
open past midnight, said Kamal.
After a second fine, the government might withdraw an
offending shopkeeper's licence. The rules would not apply on
weekends or holidays.
Success with the plan would suggest the new government of
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, the winner of Egypt's first
free and fair elections for the leadership, was marking a clear
break with its unaccountable predecessors.
Failure would suggest official foot-dragging and popular
hostility to the police continue, setting a bad precedent for
more vital reforms such as streamlining a bloated bureaucracy,
cutting energy subsidies and rationalising taxation.
Some say the government is setting itself up for a fall with
the new rules on shop closures.
It relies on a police force that has yet to regain full
authority over the population since last year's uprising, which
was driven partly by anger at a security establishment that
routinely deprived citizens of their basic rights under Mubarak.
The government says the earlier closing times will save up
to $6 billion annually.
Energy consumption is heavily subsidised by the state, but
the cost has soared and the government needs to slash energy
spending to balance its books and secure a $4.8 billion loan
which it is seeking from the International Monetary Fund.
However, critics argue the government has chosen to fight
the wrong battle.
"It is unrealistic because the police will not be able to
force the shops to close," said Nabil Abdel Fattah from the
al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies. "It shows
that those who proposed this are not qualified. They lack
competence."
Ahmed el Wakeel, head of the General Federation of Egyptian
Chambers of Commerce, said the government had not waited for his
organisation's opinion before deciding on the shop closures.
One economist said that what the government saves in energy
costs could be lost elsewhere.
"It will have a negative effect on trade and will increase
recession and unemployment as a result of cutting shifts," said
economic expert and professor Hamdy Abdel Azim.
"When sales decline, profits will decline, taxes will
decline and the losses will be with the state treasury."