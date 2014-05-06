BRIEF-Lowe's prices $3 bln notes offering
* Has agreed to sell $1.50 billion of 3.100 pct notes due 2027 and $1.50 billion of 4.050 pct notes due 2047 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO May 6 Egypt's Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals' unaudited first quarter net profit fell 27.8 percent to 228.783 million Egyptian pounds ($32.61 million), the company said on Tuesday in a statement.
Net profit was 316.795 million pounds in the same period a year ago.
Revenue in the first quarter dropped 16.2 percent to 599.837 million pounds, from 716.037 billion pounds in the same period last year, the statement said. ($1 = 7.0150 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin, editing by William Hardy)
* Q2 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations excluding items