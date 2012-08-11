UPDATE 2-KKR makes $1.7 bln play for struggling Australian telco Vocus
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
AL-ARISH, Egypt Aug 12 A group of armed men opened fire on Sunday on peacekeeping troops in Egypt's Sinai peninsula on the border with Israel, one security source in Sinai said.
The incident comes one week after the start of a military operation against militants in the area suspected to be behind last Sunday's bloody attack on Egyptian boarder guards, which killed 16.
"The attack happened in Um Shyhan area in the middle of Sinai but no one got injured," the security source said.
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06072017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Tejas Networks IPO roadshow in Mumbai. 2