IBSHAR, Egypt Nov 5 At Egypt's border with the
Gaza Strip, families are emptying their homes - lugging
mattresses and furniture onto waiting vans as soldiers look on
from armoured cars.
In this village of Ibshar and eight more along the frontier,
680 houses - homes to 1,165 families - are being razed to seal
off smugglers' tunnels and try to crush a militant insurgency in
northern Sinai that has intensified since the army overthrew
President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood 16 months ago.
The operation's resulting no-mans-land - a security buffer
13.5 km-long and 500 metres deep - will provide greater
visibility and, Egypt hopes, deter any future passage of arms
from Gaza to militants who killed 33 security personnel on Oct.
24 in some of the deadliest attacks since the army took power.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. But
they bear the hallmarks of Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis, which is
targeting police and soldiers in the Sinai Peninsula, a
strategically important area that borders Israel, Gaza and the
Suez Canal, the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia.
Inspired by Islamic State, the al Qaeda offshoot now facing
U.S.-led strikes in Iraq and Syria, Ansar recently began a
campaign of beheadings against locals who have informed on its
fighters.
Against that backdrop of fear, Egypt may only face
heightened resistance if it proves successful in closing the
tunnels. Many locals depend on income from illicit tunnel trade
in all kinds of goods and without it could be tempted into the
arms of insurgents, said one source from Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis.
"What the army is doing shows their weakness," the source
said, speaking on condition of anonymity because members of his
group are being sought by security forces. "But I say thanks to
the army as this decision will push more people our way."
The stakes are high for Egypt, whose military rulers aim to
prove their credibility by restoring stability and growth. They
have sponsored Palestinian-Israeli ceasefire talks and unveiled
a canal expansion plan that hinges on restoring investor trust.
That confidence could prove tough to win, if as some
security sources say, last month's attacks mark a shift in
militant tactics away from near-daily smaller roadside bombs
towards larger car bombings that inflict mass casualties.
So far Egypt's army has stepped up air strikes on suspected
militants but has shied away from a ground offensive. Security
patrols have increased as forces clear the border strip, but
spotting militants has proven tricky - they melt easily into a
local community mistrustful of the state.
"The army's biggest problem is that the militants are part
of the civilian population. You need to pick them out with a
pin," said one security source.
Some residents say the new measures amount to collective
punishment that will do little to rebuild loyalty to a central
government that has long neglected them.
"I'm not leaving my house even if they kill me. I was born
and raised in this house," said one woman sitting outside her
home in Ibshar. "If they want the terrorists, they know where
they are. There's no need to force us from our homes."
TUNNELS A WAY OF LIFE
In northern Sinai, a night-time curfew is in force but
streets are deserted by mid-afternoon. Internet and phone lines
are disconnected some 16 hours a day, residents say. Checkpoints
dot the main roads.
The Bedouin clans that form most of the region's population
have long complained at the lack of jobs and opportunities that
they say drives many locals into the tunnel smuggling trade.
Across the fence in Gaza, tunnels have proven a similar
lifeline for Palestinians, circumventing tight Egyptian and
Israeli trade restrictions to supply desperate civilians with
humanitarian aid and building material.
Interviewed by Reuters in the past, those tunnel owners said
their policy was to take a fee and ask no questions about the
consumer goods, people or arms that come and go. One Egyptian
tunnel operator said recently the passages cost some $300,000 to
build and could bring in up to $200 a day.
While Egypt has destroyed most of the larger tunnels once
used to smuggle cars and trucks, hundreds of smaller tunnels
have evaded detection and their owners say they did lucrative
business during Israel's 50-day war in Gaza over the summer.
Last month's attack prompted Egyptian authorities to
redouble their efforts to find and shut those tunnels. A key
part of that was the operation, which began last week, to create
a no-mans-land that would provide better visibility.
Egypt has offered compensation to residents who leave their
homes, handing out 900 pounds($125) to cover three months
temporary accommodation in the north Sinai town of Arish while
it calculates the payment they will receive for lost properties.
But those who refuse to go willingly forfeit the right to
compensation. And owners of homes found to contain tunnels would
receive no money and could face arrest, said General Abdel
Fattah Harhour, governor of northern Sinai, last week.
"The residents who don't want to leave are the ones who
operate tunnels. Why would they be attached to a piece of desert
here but be reluctant to go to one elsewhere?" said one of the
military officers leading the operation.
More than 200 houses were bulldozed or dynamited in the
plan's first few days - revealing no less than 117 passages, the
officer said. The entrance to one was hidden beneath a large
bathtub filled with water. Another surfaced inside a mosque.
"I cannot believe the large number of tunnels we have
found," the officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
NEW TUNNELS
Almost a kilometre back from the frontier with Gaza sits the
village of al-Sarsouriya, a cluster of houses that are not so
far targeted for clearance.
Inside one home, which looks no different from its
neighbours, the owner opens a door to reveal the entrance to a
tunnel, now bricked-up.
"We had to do this until the situation calms down," the
owner said. "God willing, they will be satisfied with their 500
metres and won't come calling on us."
But northern Sinai governor Harhour said the 500-metre zone
was only the beginning, explaining that if security forces found
more tunnels, they would expand the demolitions, creating a
greater distance between the last building and the border.
In a bid to prevent smugglers from burrowing anew, security
forces also plan to dig a water-filled trench more than 2 km
long and 30 metres deep.
Mona Barhoum, a political activist who lives in the border
town of Rafah, observed that any long-term stability would
depend on engaging local people.
"Destroying homes will not resolve the tunnels problem. This
requires a political solution," she told Reuters.
The Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis source, asked what he thought of
the army's extensive campaign, scoffed: "We have enough weapons
and we have other ways of getting them - from inside Egypt
itself."
(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
(Reporting by a Reuters journalist whose name was witheld for
security reasons; Additional reporting by Yusri Mohamed in
Ismalia; Writing by Lin Noueihed in Cairo; Editing by Sophie
Walker)