PRECIOUS-Gold prices hit highest since April after weaker U.S. jobs data

* Dollar hovers close to seven-month low * Palladium hits near three-year peak * Silver marks highest since April 26 (Adds comments, data, updates prices; adds NEW YORK dateline) By Devika Krishna Kumar and Zandi Shabalala NEW YORK/LONDON, June 5 Gold prices steadied after rising to a fresh six-week high on Monday as disappointing jobs data dimmed the prospects for aggressive U.S. interest rate increases, even though it was unlikely to deter a rate hike at this