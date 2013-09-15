* Army says Sinai militants, Gaza groups stage joint
operations
* Seizes heavy weapons, including anti-aircraft missiles
* Militants planned to use motorised paragliders in attacks
CAIRO, Sept 15 The Egyptian army is clearing
buildings deemed a security threat at a distance of up to one km
(0.6 miles) from the Gaza border, an army spokesman said on
Sunday, accusing groups in the Hamas-run territory of mounting
joint attacks with Sinai militants.
Ahmed Ali, the spokesman, said the move did not amount to a
buffer zone which Hamas fears Egypt is creating along the border
to further isolate Gaza, whose economy is propped up by
smuggling through tunnels to Sinai.
He was speaking during a news conference in Cairo to present
the army's progress since it stepped up operations against
Islamist militants in Sinai last week.
The army seized weapons including anti-aircraft missiles, he
said. Motorised paragliders had also been found, which he said
showed an effort to develop new methods of attack.
The Sinai militants have expanded into a security vacuum
that emerged following the downfall of Hosni Mubarak in February
2011. The militants have stepped up attacks there since July,
when the army deposed President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim
Brotherhood, an ideological cousin of Hamas.
Attacks on security forces are now occurring almost daily,
and rocket-propelled grenades were fired at a vessel passing
through the Suez Canal on Aug. 31.
Ali said the army was "dealing" with any building deemed a
security threat in a corridor stretching from 500 metres to one
km from the Gaza frontier. He said houses concealing tunnels
used for weapons smuggling were a threat to national security.
The army had destroyed 152 tunnels since June 30, he added.
Ali declined to accuse Hamas directly of attacks in Egypt,
though he said hand grenades stamped with the name of the
Palestinian group's armed wing, the Qassam brigades, had been
found in the security sweep.
"There is cooperation between the armed terror groups with
their counterparts in the Gaza Strip, and more than one joint
operation has been monitored," Ali said.
Egyptian state media last week reported that Hamas had been
involved in teaching Islamists in Egypt how to plant bombs and
that it had given them landmines - an accusation dismissed by
the Palestinian group as an attempt to demonise it.
Ali said the military on Friday found two bombs beneath a
security observation tower with detonation fuses that ran
through a tunnel into Gaza. "The detonation was going to happen
from Gaza," he said.
He screened a video in which eight of 18 men detained in the
security sweep identified themselves as Palestinian.
Ali gave no toll for how many militants had been killed in
the sweep, but said 309 Islamist extremists had been arrested.
More than 100 members of the security forces have been killed
and 140 more wounded in Sinai since Mursi's downfall, he said.
A 20-minute video showed tanks and helicopter gunships
opening fire, soldiers seizing weapons and armoured personnel
carriers on patrol with extra shields to protect them from
rocket-propelled grenades.
Ali said the deterioration of the security situation in
Sinai marked a threat to Egypt "that could spread to threaten
regional and international security".