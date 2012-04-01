* As Islamists enter politics, extreme fringe grows in Sinai
* Collapse of state authority allows rebellion
* Salafi MP called "infidel" in one north Sinai town
* Govt says to revive development projects to ease crisis
By Tamim Elyan
NORTH SINAI, Egypt, April 1 The group of 50
young men who had blocked off access to a small international
military base in the Sinai desert would say nothing of who they
were but their appearance held a few clues.
Dressed in army fatigues and armed with AK-47s, they wore
the long beards of the hardline Islamists who are increasingly a
law unto themselves in this part of Egypt.
Quietly, barely noticed by outsiders fascinated by upheavals
in Cairo and other Arab capitals, they are building a presence
in Sinai that might offer a new haven for anti-Western militancy
at the strategic junction of the Mediterranean, Africa and Asia.
When finally one of the men broke a silence that hung heavy
on the barren plain, it was to explain to a reporter their
demands: for the government to release five comrades jailed for
bombings of tourist resorts in Sinai more than six years ago.
"We are ready to die under tanks for this," he said,
refusing to give his name and saying little else beyond
muttering Islamic mottos as he toured the positions the
militants had established to surround the base, inconveniencing
dozens of troops from the Multinational Observer Force, a unit
set up in 1979 to monitor Egypt's U.S.-brokered peace treaty
with Israel.
Under a rare rainy sky on a Thursday night in March, the men
would only speak with the permission of a man they simply
referred to as "sheikh". A wolf's cry pierced the otherwise
tranquil scene outside the remote base that is home to foreign
peace observers including Fijians, Americans and Spaniards.
Not a shot was fired in anger, however, and the next day,
the group lifted their eight-day siege. It was not because they
feared arrest or attack by the authorities. But instead they had
secured their demands. The government agreed to free the men
accused of being part of a group which carried out the 2004 and
2005 attacks that killed some 125 people at the Red Sea beach
resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh, Dahab and Taba.
It was a scenario unthinkable a year or so ago.
But with Hosni Mubarak's removal from power after three
decades, government authority has collapsed in much of Sinai,
leaving a vacuum where Islamist militant groups are flourishing,
posing a security risk to Egypt, neighbours including Israel,
and the Suez Canal, the busy waterway linking Asia and Europe.
In Sinai, an arid peninsula the size of Ireland but home to
fewer than a million people, groups at the extreme fringe of the
Islamist spectrum are expanding, even as Islamists long outlawed
by the state enter the political mainstream in Cairo, where they
now dominate parliament and are poised to enter government.
In towns where police stations have stood deserted since
Mubarak was swept from office after a popular revolt, hardline
Islamists are imposing their own authority. They are preaching a
strict interpretation of Islam that has brought with it
religious intolerance of a kind that shocks even some of the
more conservative forces in the Muslim world.
Hardliners were blamed for bomb attack last year on a shrine
revered by Sufi Muslim mystics - the kind of attack more
familiar in restive Pakistan Egypt.
Though some of the militants here appear to be inspired by
al Qaeda, experts do not yet believe the network is operating in
the peninsula that separates Africa and Asia. But as time passes
and the Egyptian state in far-off Cairo struggles to assert
itself, there seems a growing risk they may align more closely
with the global movement now led by Ayman al-Zawahiri, himself
an Egyptian, though long assumed to be based abroad.
Egypt has already paid an economic price for lawlessness in
Sinai - a pipeline exporting natural gas eastwards to Jordan and
Israel has been blown up 13 times in the last year.
There are fears the economic impact could run deeper still.
With its Red Sea resorts, Sinai's southern province is one of
the main assets of a tourist industry that employs one in eight
Egyptians and would be hit hard by more insecurity.
"I'd say there is genuine potential for this threat to grow
and become a much bigger issue than it is now," said Henri
Wilkinson, head of intelligence and analysis at the Risk
Advisory group.
"I suspect al Qaeda ... sees great opportunity in Sinai."
"SOMETIMES VIOLENCE IS THE WAY"
For now, militant Islamist influence has been restricted to
mostly impoverished towns in northern Sinai. Some are drawing on
the example of groups that made Egypt a pioneer in the world of
extremism as they seek to impose their vision of Islamic law.
One group calls itself Al-Tawhid wal Jihad, the name first
taken by al Qaeda's affiliate in Iraq. Blamed for the Sinai bomb
attacks in 2004 and 2005, the group was accused last year of
launching an attack on a police station in the town of el-Arish
in which five members of the Egyptian security forces were
killed.
Another is Takfir wal Higra, a name first heard in Egypt in
the 1960s when the country emerged as a breeding ground for
militant Islamist ideas that spread beyond its borders and
supplied ideological fuel for al Qaeda and others.
Takfir wal Higra believes that even Muslims, if they do not
share its beliefs, are infidels. The group's influence has grown
in northern Sinai in the last year, locals say. "Sometimes
violence is the way to achieve your objectives," said a man in
his 30s who joined the group a year ago.
He comes from a mountain village outside el-Arish, the main
town in northern Sinai where residents have long complained of
neglect by the Egyptian state.
Wearing a short beard, jeans and a black jacket, the Takfir
wal Higra recruit declined to be named as he recounted stories
of how members of the group from one family had forced their
parents to separate after declaring their father an infidel.
"I am ready to participate in blowing up the pipelines ...
attacking police stations," he said. But when pressed about his
goals, he appeared uncertain, blending vague talk of freeing
Jerusalem from Israeli control with the idea of establishing an
"Islamic emirate" in the Sinai Peninsula.
In Sheikh Zuweid, a few kilometres (miles) from the border
with the Palestinian Gaza Strip, that idea appears to have
become a partial reality.
A newly renovated but empty police station in the town's
central square is a powerful symbol of the collapse of state
control. Slogans daubed on walls declare Sinai an independent
Islamic state.
THE POLICE LEFT, AND NEVER CAME BACK
"The police left the city on Jan. 29, 2011 at 4 p.m. heading
to Cairo and never came back," said Saeed Eteg, a liberal
political activist from Sheikh Zuweid, recalling the day the
state disappeared at the height of the uprising against Mubarak.
Sheikh Zuweid is a collection of mud brick buildings
connected by a network of predominantly dirt roads. Locals say
both state neglect and the collapse of traditional structures of
tribal authority have allowed the spread of hardline influence.
Here, clerics apply their own interpretation of Islamic law
at sharia courts independent of the state. "Decisions are for
Allah alone," declares a banner outside one of the courts.
"People need someone to solve their disputes and they found
the answer in religious courts," said Hamden Abu Faisal, a
Salafi cleric who doubles as a judge in Sheikh Zuweid.
The Salafis are Muslims with a puritanical approach to their
faith inspired by the official Wahhabi ideology of Saudi Arabia.
Their brand of political Islam is a step removed from the more
pragmatic, modernist Muslim Brotherhood, the biggest party in
the Egyptian parliament, which is more moderate in its approach.
A Salafi group, the Nour Party, is the second largest party
in the parliament following Egypt's historic free elections late
last year. It eschews violence in pursuit of its goal of tighter
application of sharia religious law in the country of 80
million.
But even the Nour Party is beyond the pale for some in
Sheikh Zuweid. Mohsen Abu Hassan, a member of the party, says he
was declared an infidel by one young man, a member of Takfir wal
Higra, during an election campaign rally in the town last year.
"There is a phenomenon we must confront," Abu Hassan, now a
member of parliament in Cairo, told Reuters.
"We shouldn't turn a blind eye."
A pile of rubble at a local shrine bears witness to the
lengths to which zealots will go to impose their vision on how
religion should be practised here. On May 15 last year, five men
blew up the shrine revered by Sufi mystics, whose beliefs are
viewed as heretical by the puritanical Islamists.
A white flag raised by the Sufis flutters over what is left
of the shrine of Sheikh Zuweid, viewed as one of the earliest
Muslims in Egypt and after whom the town is named.
"WE DON'T FEEL LIKE EGYPTIAN CITIZENS"
Abdel Wahab Mabrouk, governor of North Sinai province, says
religious groups are behind the trouble but denies the presence
of al Qaeda or what he described as other "terrorist elements".
But Israel is worried. It is building a barrier along its
266 km (165 mile) border with the peninsula. One Israeli officer
described the frontier today as "a hot border". Last August,
Israel blamed Islamist militants from Sinai for attacks which
killed eight Israelis. An Israeli counterstrike which left five
Egyptian border guards dead did nothing to ease tense relations.
Israeli authority held sway in Sinai after it captured the
region in the 1967 Middle East war. A theatre for more tank
battles in 1973, the peninsula was restored to Egyptian control
by the 1979 peace agreement brokered by the United States.
One of Israel's concerns is that its Palestinian enemies in
the Gaza Strip, including the governing Hamas Islamists, could
use Sinai as a back door for attacks on southern Israel.
But the ideas spreading in Sinai could also present a threat
to stability in Egypt itself and to Hamas, which looks to the
Muslim Brotherhood for ideological inspiration and which has
waged its own war against al Qaeda-inspired militancy in Gaza.
As in other waves of Islamist militancy that have swept
Egypt in the past decades - it was Islamist gunmen who killed
peacemaking President Anwar Sadat in 1981 - experts believe
heavy-handed police tactics have only made the problem worse.
The security forces' campaign to find the culprits in the
2004 and 2005 Sinai bombings has left a bitter taste. Police
staged mass arrests, even rounding up suspects' wives to force
them to hand themselves in.
"THE MOTHER OF ALL PROBLEMS"
For the most part, South Sinai is a different story from the
northern region. Bedouin in the mountainous south on the Red Sea
maintain a nomadic lifestyle that differs to the urban
development in the north, where many have settled in towns along
the Mediterranean coast and have mingled with outsiders from
Egypt's Nile Valley heartlands and from neighbouring Gaza.
Yet in southern Sinai, which is more sparsely populated than
the north, Bedouin have similarly been alienated by years of
state neglect and oppression. They too are staging acts of
rebellion, though not in the Islamist form found in the north.
Seeking the release of jailed relatives, Bedouin have
kidnapped two Americans, three Koreans and two Brazilians in the
last two months, believing it is the only way they can get the
Cairo government's attention. They did not ask for ransoms and
all were released unharmed after talks with the authorities.
The Bedouin say traditional tribal structures in the south
have guarded against the infiltration of violent militant ideas.
But their grievances against the state are just as profound.
The Bedouin say they have not felt the benefit of the income
brought by tourist resorts such as Sharm el-Sheikh, which have
given many thousands of jobs to Egyptians from the Nile Valley.
"We don't feel like Egyptian citizens," said Sheikh Ahmed
Hussein, a member of the Qararsha tribe, one of the biggest in
the southern Sinai. A government report compiled in 2010 said a
quarter of all Sinai's population of some 600,000 did not carry
a national ID card. The Bedouin, who make up the bulk of that
number, are not allowed to own land or serve in the army.
Sensing the urgency of the problem, the military-appointed
government of Prime Minister Kamal al-Ganzouri has taken action
in the few months since it took office in November.
Seeking to alleviate tensions, Ganzouri has ordered the
retrial of those imprisoned after the Sinai bombings. He also
ordered the revival of development projects in the region,
including a railway and a canal to supply water to central
Sinai.
Abdullah Abu Ghama, a member of parliament from Sinai, says
it cannot come too soon:
"The state has to speed up the process of development," he
said. "If not, the mother of all problems will occur and
extremists will increase in numbers."
(Editing by Tom Perry and Alastair Macdonald)