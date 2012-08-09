* Officials say hundreds of soldiers arrive in area
* Israel says Egypt acting with "determination"
* Targeting "haphazard", residents say
* Local villagers sceptical about military operation
By Tamim Elyan
SHAIKH ZUWAID, Egypt, Aug 9 Egypt poured troops
into North Sinai on Thursday in an offensive meant to tackle
militants in the Israeli border region, but residents were
sceptical, saying they had seen no sign of anyone being killed
in what they described as a "haphazard" operation.
The offensive is crucial to maintaining good relations with
Israel, which fears Islamist militants based in the increasingly
lawless desert region could link up with hardliners in
neighbouring Gaza to launch attacks on the Jewish state -
potentially threatening a 1979 peace treaty with Egypt.
Army commanders said as many as 20 "terrorists" had died in
the offensive launched after suspected Islamist militants killed
16 Egyptian border guards on Sunday and drove a stolen armoured
car into Israel which was then destroyed by Israeli forces.
Hundreds of troops and dozens of military vehicles had
reached al-Arish, the main administrative centre in North Sinai,
security sources said on Thursday.
Armoured vehicles, some equipped with machineguns, could
then be seen driving out of al-Arish towards the border
settlement of Sheikh Zuwaid - which had been targeted by
aircraft on Wednesday. The troops saluted passersby and flashed
victory signs, or filmed their departure with video cameras.
But residents interviewed later in Shaikh Zuwaid and
surrounding villages said they had seen no sign of fighting.
In al Toumah, a village surrounded by olive fields, one
witness said he saw troops firing in the air.
"We thought they were chasing someone, but their arms were
directed up and we didn't see who they were fighting with," the
witness, who declined to be named, said. "We couldn't find any
bodies or signs of battle after they left."
In Shaikh Zuwaid, controlled by Bedouin tribal leaders since
police deserted the area last year, life continued as normal,
its markets bustling. Witnesses reported a military presence on
the outskirts, but no fighting since Wednesday's air strikes.
CHALLENGE FOR NEW PRESIDENT
Lawlessness has been growing in North Sinai, a region awash
with guns and bristling with resentment against Cairo, since the
overthrow of Hosni Mubarak in February last year.
On Thursday night, thousands of Egyptians protested in Cairo
in an area where the funeral of the 16 soldiers killed in the
border attack was held on Tuesday, demanding a tougher response
to the killings.
"We want death to those who killed our martyrs in Rafah,"
one banner said. The crowd closed down a main street, creating a
huge traffic jam.
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, elected in June, has vowed
to restore stability in what the military has billed the biggest
offensive in the region since Egypt's 1973 war with Israel.
He has also brushed aside accusations that his background in
the Muslim Brotherhood, and ideological affinity with the
Islamist Hamas rulers in Gaza, might lead him to take a softer
line on militants bent on the destruction of Israel.
Israel has welcomed Egypt's offensive while continuing to
express worries about the deteriorating situation in Sinai, home
to anti-Israel militants, Bedouin tribes angered by neglect by
Cairo, gun-runners, drug smugglers and al Qaeda sympathisers.
Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak said Egypt was acting
"to an extent and with a determination that I cannot previously
recall".
"Whether this ends with (their) regained control of Sinai
and allows us not to worry as much as we have in the past few
months, this I do not know," he told Israel Radio.
In the region itself, all signs pointed to problems ahead.
In al-Arish, gunmen fired shots towards a police station
early on Thursday before running off. That followed attacks on
checkpoints in the town on Wednesday.
In al Toumah village, residents said troops had searched
fields and raided one house, finding nothing.
Some residents complained the army's limited actions so far
- including Wednesday's air strikes - seemed indiscriminate.
"We are not against attacking militants, but the pilots have
to set their targets properly because we have been subjected to
haphazard bombardment which led to the destruction of homes and
cars," said Mohamed Aqil in al-Goura village near Sheikh Zuwaid.
"They said they killed 20 militants, where are they? Show
them to us," said one resident at al Goura.
INTELLIGENCE CHIEF SACKED
Mursi on Wednesday fired the region's governor and Egypt's
intelligence chief in response to public anger over the deaths
of the 16 border guards, the deadliest assault on Egyptian
security forces in northern Sinai since the 1973 war.
No one has claimed responsibility for the assault which
happened during the evening "iftar" meal which breaks the
daytime fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
But with wide respect in Egypt for rank-and-file soldiers
who are often poorly paid conscripts posted far from their
families, public anger has focused on outgoing intelligence
chief Mourad Mwafi.
Media outlets had quoted him as saying Egypt had been aware
of a threat before the attack "but we never imagined that a
Muslim would kill his Muslim brother at iftar", he said.
Israel says militants based in Sinai and Palestinian
hardliners in neighbouring Gaza pose a growing threat to its
border. It says Palestinians use illegal tunnels to smuggle in
guns and travel across to join those on the Egyptian side.
Egypt began work to block the tunnels on Wednesday. It has
also closed the Rafah border crossing, drawing an appeal from
Ismail Nahiyeh, the head of the Hamas government, to reopen what
he called "lifeline" for Gaza.
Residents in al-Arish welcomed the security sweep, seeing it
as an opportunity to curb criminality among Bedouin, including
those in Sheikh Zuwaid, where many make a living smuggling goods
and people through more than 1,000 tunnels into Gaza.
"We want the army to return to the border," said 45-year-old
shopkeeper Hassan Mohamed. "The tunnels have destroyed the lives
of people in al-Arish. We want them to hit the Bedouin hard."