* Detained men said previously jailed for resort bombings
* Jihadi gunmen killed 16 Egyptian border guards on Sunday
* Attack prompts Egyptian army crackdown on Sinai militants
By Shaimaa Fayed
CAIRO, Aug 10 The Egyptian army has captured six
people it regards as "terrorists" in Sinai after an attack on
a police station earlier this week that killed 16 border guards
near the border with Israel, a military source told state media
on Friday.
Egypt sent hundreds of troops and armoured vehicles into
North Sinai on Thursday to tackle militants operating near the
border in an offensive commanders said had killed up to 20
people they deemed terrorists.
The action, which Cairo says is its biggest military
operation in the desert region since its 1973 war with Israel,
is seen as crucial to maintaining stable relations between the
former foes who signed a peace treaty in 1979.
Israel fears Islamist militants based in the increasingly
lawless region could link up with Palestinian jihadis in the
neighbouring Gaza Strip to launch attacks on the Jewish state -
potentially jeopardising the peace accord.
The military source told state television that six militants
had been captured in the border settlement of Sheikh Zuwaid,
where on Wednesday Egyptian warplanes fired rockets at suspected
militant hideouts.
Separately, an army official told the al-Ahram state
newspaper that preparations were underway to raid the
mountainous Jebel El Halal region in Central Sinai in order to
purge it of "terrorist" elements.
A Reuters witness said several army tanks were heading
towards al-Arish on Friday, the main administrative centre in
North Sinai. In the past two days, the witness had only seen
armoured vehicles mounted with machine guns in the region.
More army reinforcements, including troops and tanks, had
been sent to Arish on Friday, the state newspaper al-Ahram said.
A security source in North Sinai told Reuters that seven and
not six men had been detained, but that figure could not be
immediately corroborated.
He said the detained men had been previously arrested after
bombings in resorts along Sinai's southern Red Sea coast between
2004-2006 that killed or wounded hundreds of foreign tourists.
They had been jailed for months, he said, but were freed without
charges.
However, some Sinai residents have been sceptical about the
army's reported crackdown, saying they had seen no sign of
anyone being killed in what they described as a "haphazard"
operation.
Disorder has been spreading in North Sinai, a region with
many guns that is bristling with resentment over neglect by
Cairo, since the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak in
February last year in a popular uprising. Mubarak's government
had worked closely with Israel to secure the border region.
Newly elected Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, who took
office in June, has promised to restore stability.
He arrived in al-Arish on Friday to assess the security
situation, the state news agency said. It was Mursi's second
visit this week to the border area following the attack.
He was accompanied by Defence Minister Field Marshal Hussein
Tantawi and Sami Enan, the chief-of-staff of the armed forces,
state television said.
Mursi has brushed aside accusations that his background in
the Muslim Brotherhood, and ideological affinity with the
Islamist Hamas rulers in Gaza, might lead him to take a softer
line on militants bent on the destruction of Israel.
DISMISSALS
Mursi sacked the country's intelligence chief on Wednesday
and announced other changes in the security apparatus.
Hundreds of protesters gathered in al-Arish on Friday to
denounce the attack on the police station and show support for
the army. They demanded that the Camp David accord be modified
to allow the Egyptian army full control of the peninsula.
They also called for Egypt's al-Azhar institution, the
highest authority in Sunni Islam, to help spread moderate
understanding of the religion.
"We hope the army's campaign will achieve its goals," said
43-year-old Mohamed Ahmed. "We haven't felt safe for over two
years now and we hear about people with weapons in the
mountains. We hope the campaign reaches and eradicates them."
Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas government in Gaza,
pledged support on Thursday for Egypt's investigations into the
attack, but urged it to reopen a vital border crossing closed
since then.
Hamas has ruled out suggestions that Palestinian gunmen took
part in the Sinai killings and has criticised Cairo for imposing
"collective punishment" on the impoverished Mediterranean
coastal enclave by sealing the border.
The Rafah crossing normally sees some 800 people a day leave
for Egypt and beyond, and is the only window on the world for
the vast majority of Gazans.
However, Egypt opened the Rafah border on Friday to allow
the return of pilgrims from Saudi Arabia and those stranded on
their way back to Gaza, the state news agency said, citing a
high-ranking official.
The Hamas interior ministry said 1,500 Palestinians returned
via the Rafah crossing on Friday and that it would also be open
tomorrow, though only for those who wanted to return to Gaza.
Egypt has moved to seal myriad smuggling tunnels connecting
Sinai and the Gaza Strip since Sunday's attack. The Egyptian
state newspaper al-Ahram said on Friday some 150 tunnels had
been destroyed. There are believed to be about 1,000 such
tunnels.
"We want this crossing to remain open for goods and for
people. When this happens there will be no need for tunnels,"
senior Hamas official Ahmer Bahar told worshippers at a Gaza
mosque on Friday.
"Tunnels were an exceptional measure ... When we have a free
trade corridor, this issue will come to an end," he said.
Tunnellers on the Egyptian side said Egyptian forces were
not closing tunnels that were previously known to them and used
to bring food and construction materials to Gaza.
Israel has welcomed Egypt's offensive while continuing to
express worries about the deteriorating situation in Sinai, home
to anti-Israel militants, disgruntled Bedouin tribes,
gun-runners, drug smugglers and al Qaeda sympathisers.
Israel says Palestinian jihadi groups have been crossing
from Gaza into Egypt and exploiting the security vacuum there by
teaming up with local militants with the aim of attacking
Israel's long border which runs south to the Red Sea.
Tourism in Sinai, especially along its Red Sea coast, has
risen in the past decade, but security was tightened after the
deadly bombings in 2004-2006 carried out by Islamist militants
from the north who infiltrated across its wild mountainous
interior.