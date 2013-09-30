By Maggie Fick
CAIRO, Sept 30 Gunmen killed three policemen in
Egypt's volatile Sinai Peninsula on Monday, security sources
said, and an Islamist militant group released a video of a
deadly drive-by shooting of a man they identified as an army
colonel.
The Sinai has become a major security headache for the
Egyptian authorities since the army overthrew elected President
Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in July.
Almost daily attacks by al Qaeda-inspired militants have
killed more than 100 members of the security forces since
Mursi's ouster, said the army spokesman on Sept. 15.
Instability in the Sinai worries Western governments because
the region borders Israel and flanks the strategic Suez Canal,
the quickest sea route between Asia and Europe.
The Sinai is also difficult to police because it borders the
Gaza Strip, which is run by the Islamist group Hamas, an
offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood.
The Egyptian army says Gaza-based militants take part in
attacks over the border and accuses Hamas of doing too little to
secure the area, allegations it denies.
In the latest attacks, gunmen opened fire on a police
station in the city of El-Arish in North Sinai, killing two
policemen as they were eating breakfast outside the building. In
a separate incident, a police officer walking in the city was
shot in the head and chest and killed.
Gunmen also shot and killed a civilian in another attack in
the nearby town of Sheikh Zuwaid.
