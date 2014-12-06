(Adds Sisi's crackdown)
CAIRO Dec 6 An Egyptian court has sentenced to
death seven men, including prominent Islamist militant Adel
Habara, over the killing of 25 policemen last year in an attack
near the border with Israel, judicial sources said on Saturday.
The attack took place in August 2013 following the
government's violent clearing of two protest camps in Cairo,
where supporters of deposed Islamist president Mohamed Mursi had
gathered to demand his reinstatement.
The court sentenced 25 others on related charges to prison
for terms ranging from 15 years to life. Only 19 of those
sentenced were present, including Habara, the sources said.
The ruling, which can be appealed, followed the referral of
the death sentence to the Grand Mufti, Egypt's highest Sunni
Muslim authority.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who as army chief engineered
Mursi's overthrow following protests against his rule and then
launched a crackdown on his Muslim Brotherhood supporters, faces
a growing Islamist insurgency in the lawless Sinai Peninsula
adjoining Israel and the Gaza Strip.
Thousands of Brotherhood supporters have been rounded up in
the crackdown and hundreds have since been sentenced to death.
Liberal activists have also been suppressed, with many of the
leading lights of the 2011 popular uprising also facing trial
for breaking a law that seeks to curb protests.
More than 500 people, mostly police and soldiers, have been
killed across Egypt in Islamist militant attacks since last
summer, according to government statistics.
Officials have expressed concern about fighters crossing
Egypt's western border from Libya.
Sisi's government does not differentiate between radical
Islamist groups based mainly in the Sinai and the Brotherhood,
which maintains it is a peaceful organisation and has denied any
connection with recent anti-state violence.
