* Sinai is home to Islamist militants opposed to government
* Egypt's most lethal militant group is Sinai Province
* Abductions of security personnel rare in Egypt
CAIRO, Jan 11 Gunmen kidnapped an Egyptian
police officer on Sunday in the Sinai Peninsula, home to
Islamist militants seeking to topple the country's government,
security sources and the state news agency said.
The policeman was traveling in a bus from the north Sinai
city of Rafah to Al-Arish when the gunmen stopped the vehicle
and took him away.
"This seems like a terrorist operation, not a criminal one,
but we are not sure if it is Ansar yet," a security official
told Reuters.
Ansar is Egypt's most lethal militant group, which used to
be called Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis before recently changing its name
to Sinai Province.
It has sworn allegiance to Islamic State, the hardline Sunni
militant group that has seized large areas of Iraq and Syria and
threatens to redraw the map of the Middle East.
No group has claimed responsibility for the Sinai
kidnapping.
Sinai Province has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers
since the army toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi of the
Muslim Brotherhood in 2013 after mass protests against his rule.
Kidnappings of members of the security forces are rare.
Any signs that militants are kidnapping as a new tactic are
likely to raise fresh security concerns in Egypt, where the
vital tourism industry and economy have suffered from violence.
Egypt's insurgency is concentrated in the Sinai, which
borders Gaza, Israel, and the Suez Canal. But attacks have also
occurred in cities, including Cairo.
Complicating efforts to eradicate the insurgency is the
presence of Egyptian militants thriving in the chaos of
neighbouring Libya. Security sources say the militants are
opposed to the Cairo government and have established ties with
Sinai Province.
(Wrting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Michael Georgy and Gareth
Jones)