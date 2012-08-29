* Israeli officials fret over heavy armour in Sinai
* Mursi says Sinai campaign not a threat to other states
* Sinai lawlessness gives militants a foothold
By Marwa Awad
CAIRO, Aug 29 Egypt's military said on Wednesday
it would broaden its offensive against militants in the Sinai
Peninsula, a campaign that has raised concerns in Israel about
the movement of heavy armour into the area near its border.
After militants attacked and killed 16 border guards on Aug.
5, Egypt launched an operation using the army and police to raid
militant hideouts, arrest suspects and seize weapons, including
rockets and other arms, that are rife in the area.
Disorder has spread in Sinai since President Hosni Mubarak's
overthrow last year. Analysts say Islamists with possible links
to al Qaeda have gained a foothold. This has alarmed Israel.
But Israeli officials have also privately voiced concerns
about heavy equipment being sent to an area where there are
restrictions on weapon deployments under a 1979 peace treaty.
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi told Reuters on Monday in
his first interview with international media that Egypt was
committed to all treaties and, without naming Israel, said no
other states should worry about its actions in Sinai.
"As of the morning of Aug. 29, in continuation of the
military operation, there will be a redeployment of forces in
various locations in Sinai to complete the hunt for terrorist
elements," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
A military source told Reuters this would involve spreading
security forces over a wider area to root out militants.
The campaign is led by the defence minister and head of the
armed forces, General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, appointed by Mursi
in a shake-up of the military top brass on Aug. 12. The Islamist
president has promised to restore order.
Sisi briefed Mursi on the Sinai operation on Monday.
The ministry statement on its website said 11 militants had
been killed and 23 arrested in the campaign. It said 11 vehicles
had been seized, along with ammunition, including five boxes of
Israeli-made ammunition, but did not give details.
NEGLECTED REGION
Egypt has not given details of the equipment it has sent to
Sinai, but security sources had said aircraft and tanks would be
used. Egyptian television has shown images of Sisi speaking to
troops in Sinai at a camp with tanks and other heavy weaponry.
The unrest has occurred mainly in North Sinai, where many
people have guns and where Bedouin tribes have long complained
of neglect by central government. They say they have seen no
benefits from the expanding Sinai tourist resorts.
Mubarak's military-backed government worked closely with
Israel to keep the region under control. Diplomats say security
contacts continued after Mubarak's fall. But Egyptian security
sources said Israel should not expect day-to-day reports.
The 1979 peace treaty limits the military presence in the
desert peninsula though in recent years Israel has agreed to
allow Egypt to deploy more forces there to stem weapons
smuggling by Palestinian gunmen and crime.
Israeli officials, who say they are in regular contact with
Cairo, have encouraged Egypt to take tough action against the
gunmen behind the Aug. 5 assault and have previously approved
the use of helicopters in the operation.
No one has claimed responsibility for the killing of the
border guards but a Sinai-based Islamist militant organisation,
the Salafi Jihadi Group, warned the Egyptian army last week that
the crackdown would force it to fight back.