CAIRO May 31 Two U.S. tourists were released
unharmed in the Sinai Peninsula on Thursday, a day after being
abducted by Bedouin tribesmen seeking the release of a kinsman
held by the Egyptian authorities in a drugs case, officials
said.
The Americans, both 31-year-old men, were seized on
Wednesday while driving near the resort of Dahab.
"Egyptian officials have confirmed to the U.S. Embassy in
Cairo that the two U.S. citizens kidnapped on the Sinai
Peninsula on May 30 have been released unharmed," State
Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement in
Washington.
"The U.S. Embassy has been in touch with the victims'
families and is providing appropriate consular assistance."
An Egyptian security source said the men had been released
after successful negotiations with the army with mediation by
Bedouin sheikhs.
The U.S. embassy said earlier on Thursday it was working
closely with the Egyptian authorities to resolve the situation.
Several other tourists have been held briefly by tribesmen
in recent months and have also been released unharmed.
"We have been seeing repeated harassment by the police and
sometimes the army lately. People had had enough and took the
two tourists," said Sheikh Ahmed Hussein, a tribal leader from
South Sinai.
He said the tribesman arrested by the authorities had been
released and was returning to his family.
Bedouin have attacked police stations, blocked access to
towns and taken hostages to show their discontent with what they
see as their poor treatment by Cairo and to press for the
release of jailed kinsmen.
Tribes in the south deny any link to ultra-conservative
Islamist groups who are challenging state security for control
of the north of the isolated peninsula.
Two American women were kidnapped in the area in February
but Egyptian authorities negotiated their release a few hours
later.
