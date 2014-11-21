* Schools to close in two restive Sinai towns
By Yusri Mohamed
ISMAILIA, Egypt, Nov 21 Egypt has indefinitely
shut schools in two border towns in northern Sinai as the army
prepares to intensify a battle with Islamist militants that
turned the daily trip to lessons into a "journey of death".
Local people say children's education has fallen victim
while the military stages air strikes against jihadists, who are
targetting soldiers and police, and have started beheading army
informers.
"We are putting our lives at risk on a daily basis," said
Mohamed, a teacher who lives in the town of Sheikh Zuweid.
"Sometimes there is fire between gunmen and the armed forces and
sometimes stray bullets hit some of us."
Militancy has surged in the Sinai Peninsula, which borders
Israel, Gaza and the Suez Canal, since the army ousted an
elected Islamist president last summer. At least 33 security
personnel were killed last month and one Sinai-based group has
pledged its loyalty to Islamic State, which has overrun large
areas of Syria and Iraq.
Army checkpoints dot the main roads in northern Sinai which
residents fear is turning into an all-out war zone. This made
the daily school run arduous, and dangerous if militants
targeted the troops manning them. "We've started calling the
trip to and from school the journey of death," said another
teacher, declining to be named.
Since the militant attacks on Oct. 24, Egypt has imposed
emergency rule in parts of Sinai, evicted hundreds of families
and demolished their homes to create a buffer zone along the
Gaza border about 350 km (220 miles) northeast of
Cairo.
The government hopes that by clearing the 1 km-deep area of
residents, buildings and trees, it can stem the flow of arms via
tunnels from Gaza to the Sinai-based jihadists.
"The buffer zone is a principal part of the solution,"
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said in an interview with France
24 television on Thursday. "This should have been done years ago
... There was an understanding with the residents about the need
for Egypt's security."
Not everyone agrees with him, and the heavy-handed approach
is breeding resentment among local residents who have long
complained of neglect by Cairo.
NEAR STANDSTILL
A night time curfew has brought life to a near standstill
while extended internet and phone disruptions aimed at breaking
the militant's communications also cause problems. Local people
say they cannot even call an ambulance to pick up casualties or
inform police if they spot militants nearby.
Ten civilians were killed in their home this week during
clashes between the army and militants. Security sources said
insurgent mortars hit the house but had earlier raised the
possibility of an army air strike gone wrong.
Egyptian officials say extraordinary measures such as the
school shutdown are necessary for both national security and
residents' safety.
Schools in Sheikh Zuweid and Rafah, both on the border with
Gaza, would remain closed while the army secured the surrounding
areas, North Sinai governor, General Abdel Fattah Harhour, told
state news agency MENA on Thursday.
An army spokesman declined to comment on the military's
plans or whether they were related to the school closures.
However, security sources said the army was planning major
operations in the coming days and did not want children caught
in the crossfire.
GHOST TOWN AND GARRISON
With neighbouring Libya in chaos and Islamic State trying to
establish a cross border "caliphate" in Iraq and Syria, Egypt is
determined to regain full control of Sinai. But its battle is
growing more complicated.
Last week, five navy seamen were wounded and eight declared
missing after what the army called a "terrorist incident" at
sea. This was about 50 km (30 miles) from Port Said, the
Mediterranean entrance to the Suez Canal which is a major
international shipping route and revenue earner for Egypt.
A bomb in a Cairo suburb wounded six people around a police
checkpoint on Thursday, security sources said. This was the
latest in a string of attacks in the capital whose targets
included the supreme court, foreign ministry and Cairo
University.
Militants from Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis, Egypt's most active
jihadist group, have claimed responsibility for beheading a
number of Egyptians in recent months they accused of being
informants for Israeli intelligence. The group now may be able
to boost its funding, recruiting and fighting abilities by
vowing loyalty to Islamic State.
Ansar released a slickly-produced video resembling those of
Islamic State, appearing to claim responsibility for the Oct. 24
suicide attacks that provoked the Sinai crackdown. This has left
rubble where some homes in Rafah once stood.
"Rafah has become a ghost town by night and military
garrison by day," said Salem al-Araishi, a resident. "All our
memories are gone with our houses."
