By Ali Abdelaty
| CAIRO, July 7
CAIRO, July 7 Egypt's President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi made his first sympathetic remarks about three
imprisoned Al Jazeera journalists, saying he wished they had
been deported and not put on trial, an Egyptian newspaper
reported on Monday.
An Egyptian court last month handed down prison sentences of
seven to 10 years to Australian reporter Peter Greste; Mohamed
Fahmy, a dual Canadian-Egyptian citizen and Al Jazeera English
Cairo bureau chief; and Baher Mohamed, a producer for the
network, prompting widespread international condemnation.
"The verdict had very negative effects," Egypt's Al-Masry
Al-Youm private newspaper quoted Sisi as saying during a meeting
with local journalists on Sunday.
"I wished they were deported right after they were arrested
instead of getting put on trial," Sisi added.
Sisi's initial reaction to the ruling was that he would not
interfere in court verdicts. Monday's comments could be a hint
he might use his presidential power to pardon the journalists,
who still have a chance to appeal the verdict in a higher court.
Former army chief Sisi last year orchestrated the ouster of
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, a senior Muslim Brotherhood
member, in reaction to mass protests against his rule.
Mursi's ouster was followed by a security crackdown on
Islamist activists and some - mostly Islamist - media outlets
including the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network.
Al Jazeera, whose Qatari owners back the Brotherhood and
have been at odds with Egypt's leadership, said the ruling
defied "logic, sense and any semblance of justice".
Washington had described the verdict against the journalists
as "chilling, draconian sentences" that must be reversed and
Britain, whose ambassador attended the ruling hearing, summoned
the Egyptian ambassador to protest.
The three journalists, detained in December, were convicted
with aiding "a terrorist group" - a reference to Mursi's
Brotherhood group - by broadcasting lies that harmed national
security and supplying money, equipment and information to a
group of Egyptians.
Egypt has banned the Brotherhood and declared it a terrorist
organisation.
(Additional reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Yasmine
Saleh; Editing by Eric Walsh)