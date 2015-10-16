* Top businessmen want say in policy-making
* Delicate balancing act between reforms and the generals
* Sisi has made some progress on economy after turmoil
By Eric Knecht and Asma Alsharif
CAIRO, Oct 16 When Egyptian
general-turned-president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi removed the
unpopular Muslim Brotherhood from power in 2013, billionaire
Naguib Sawiris promised to invest in his country like never
before. Two years on he has no desire to spend.
As Egyptians begin voting on Sunday in parliamentary
elections meant to help bring prosperity, this reluctance
illustrates the strained relations between Sisi and the top
businessmen who so strongly supported his rise to power.
Sisi has ruled by decree in the absence of an elected
parliament, doing what successive governments were too scared to
do. He has cut energy subsidies that threatened to bankrupt the
state and restored some kind of economic stability after the
Brotherhood's turbulent year at the helm.
But business leaders worry that the pace of reform has
slowed since the president's election last year. They say Sisi
seems suspicious of the private sector, instead using the
military to oversee infrastructure mega-projects that his
critics say will do little to spur long-term economic growth.
Sawiris said in March he would add infrastructure and energy
projects to his core telecoms business, but admitted last month
that none of the $500 million he pledged had yet been spent.
"We're still sitting on the same cash," he told Reuters. "As
I pledged this money for Egypt it will not go out of Egypt...
But I'm not a guy who will accept this slowness."
Sisi has been compared with Gamal Abdel Nasser, the army
officer who overthrew the monarchy in 1952 and embarked on state
projects such as the Aswan High Dam on the Nile which swelled
nationalist pride but failed to build a robust economy.
Sisi built an extension to the Suez Canal in just a year and
has announced ambitious plans for a new administrative capital.
While reluctant to criticise such ventures, business leaders
grumble that his government has failed to deal decisively with
more pressing problems, including crippling shortages of energy
and foreign currency, discouraging local and foreign investors.
"The general feeling in the business community right now is
that the economic vision is non-existent," Tamer Badreddine,
chairman of El Badr Plastic Co, a packaging company based in the
coastal city of Alexandria, told Reuters.
NEW ORDER
Businessmen complain they are no longer able to influence
government policies, unlike in the past.
Life used to be cosy for Egyptian tycoons, especially under
former President Hosni Mubarak, an ex-airforce chief who opened
up the economy during his final decade in power.
Mubarak's son Gamal, a former investment banker, gave big
business access to the upper levels of government, and was
widely expected to succeed his father. But all that ended with
Mubarak senior's overthrow in a 2011 popular uprising.
Gamal's rise, tainted by allegations of corruption and crony
capitalism, had antagonised the generals. They wanted another
military man to succeed Mubarak. After the brief period of
Islamist rule, they got what they wanted in Sisi.
The military controls vast areas of the economy, overseeing
roads and infrastructure construction, and producing everything
from bottled water to pasta. The value of this business empire
is a secret. Some estimates put it at as much as 40 percent of
the economy; Sisi says it is no more than 2 percent.
Many analysts believe the threat to the military's interests
led it to allow Mubarak's downfall, even though he was one of
one of their own. So Sisi must tread cautiously, making reforms
to win over foreign investors without alienating the generals.
"They (big business) were briefly rule makers during the
time of Gamal Mubarak, but it didn't last for long," said Amr
Adly, a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center.
"You have mainly the military, the intelligence and security
forces ruling the country directly and indirectly."
As they try to regain their influence, businessmen are
campaigning in the polls. Like Mubarak-era officials and
provincial notables, they are likely to do well under an
electoral system that favours those with cash and connections.
Sawiris, who founded the Free Egyptians Party in 2011, has
said his party will use its presence in parliament to hold Sisi
to the economic reform pledges made when he was elected.
"Our party has an economic plan. They will push it through
the parliament and any government that will not react will be
accountable, finally," said Sawiris.
Sisi has made some progress on the economy. It is projected
to grow 5 percent in 2015/2016, roughly the same as in 2009/2010
under Mubarak. Unemployment is 12.8 percent but has fallen a
little and credit ratings agencies are generally positive on
Egypt.
Still, businessmen believe Sisi needs to accelerate reforms,
and they want a say in decision-making. Energy subsidy cuts, the
introduction of a value-added tax and labour reforms that could
trim stifling bureaucracy have faced repeated delays. Changes to
the investment code have proven more modest than expected.
WEAK PARLIAMENT
Representation in parliament alone is unlikely to satisfy
the business community.
"Decision making is all with the government and the business
sector is very far from decision-making," said Hisham Tawfiq,
former chairman of Arabia Online Brokerage Company.
To get something done, says Tawfiq, "you must convince
someone who has connections to the presidency. By the time that
happens, and the president is in a good mood to listen and be
convinced, nothing happens".
Some businessmen expect the new lawmakers to be ineffectual.
"It's really the government that will put the policies and they
will just rubber stamp it," said Gamal Moharam, CEO of MGM
Banking and Financial Consultants.
Sisi's government says the mega-projects aim to boost the
private sector, with the military merely providing oversight.
"The government will only be injecting the infrastructure
portions and the rest is for private sector and international
developers," Investment Minister Ashraf Salman told businessmen
this week.
Sameh Seif Elyazal, a former general who knows Sisi well and
heads the largest loyalist coalition running in the election,
acknowledges tensions between business and the military.
But he says the army complements the private sector by
accelerating the pace of major projects. "We try to reduce costs
as our economy is weak and is still suffering a lot. We are
talking about saving money so we can use it for other projects,"
he told Reuters.
"And projects that are with the army take one year (but
they) take private companies two and three years. In the end it
won't always be this way. That's for sure."
