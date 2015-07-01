* Sisi stakes much on mega-projects
* Concern over government's commitment to fiscal targets
* Government takes some steps to alleviate pain
By Yara Bayoumy
CAIRO, July 1 After a year in power, Egyptian
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's aura of invincibility may be
fading as he comes under closer scrutiny from a public growing
impatient with the same social inequalities that triggered a
mass uprising in 2011.
To be sure, Sisi is still firmly in control, with security
forces cracking down on dissent, and Western and Gulf Arab
powers on his side, pumping billions of dollars into the economy
each year to support a strategic ally.
But with frustration growing on the streets, the man who
could once do no wrong in the eyes of many Egyptians is becoming
more cautious in his approach to ruling the Arab world's most
populous nation, evidenced by a recalibration of some policies.
"I can't work. I can't feed my kids. I'm fed up with this
entire country," complained a 35-year-old food cart owner at a
crowded market in Alexandria.
Egypt's leaders, he said, were out of touch. They didn't
understand how expensive everyday needs were and they didn't
come down to markets like this one to find out.
As army chief, Sisi toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi
in 2013 after mass protests against his rule, quickly earning
praise from many Egyptians who longed for stability after the
fall of autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011 sparked years of turmoil.
The big question yet to be answered is will Sisi deliver on
his promises to create jobs and improve the standard of living
for all Egyptians.
On paper, Sisi has already succeeded in economic terms where
past Egyptian leaders failed. He has won praise from foreign
investors for example for implementing reforms such as cutting
fuel and food subsidies and tackling bureaucracy.
By cutting these benefits, Sisi has tackled head on issues
Mubarak avoided for fear of angering a population reliant on
subsidised food and fuel. Sisi has also raised some taxes.
These moves have not triggered the kind of mass protests
that toppled two Egyptian leaders in three years. But there are
growing signs of discontent.
Moreover, some analysts say the government's economic
programme may not deliver more social equality for the country
of about 90 million, many of whom live in poverty.
For much of the population, food prices and unemployment are
high. Public healthcare, in a country with a high rate of
Hepatitis C, is dire. Tourism, one of the main foreign currency
earners, is hurting.
Egyptians, who nearly a year ago rushed to the banks to help
finance the creation of a second Suez Canal - one of Sisi's
mega-projects - are starting to wonder if they will ever see
benefits.
NO SOLUTIONS
Some headline figures seem promising. The economy is
projected to grow to 5 percent in 2015/2016, roughly the same as
2009/2010 when Mubarak was still in power. There's a marginal
fall in unemployment, though it still stands at 12.8 percent,
and ratings agencies have been generally positive about Egypt.
Foreign firms are signing deals. BP finalised a $12 billion
energy deal with Egypt in March and Germany's Siemens sealed a
$9 billion energy deal during Sisi's recent visit to Germany.
But inflation is still high - annual urban consumer
inflation rose to 13.1 percent in May, versus 8.2 percent a year
ago.
And Egyptians are wondering if they will see any of the
money flowing into the economy.
One significant problem is that the majority of labourers in
Egypt are stuck in low-paid, low-skilled, low-productivity jobs
which means "they don't contribute in the generation of growth
and they don't enjoy its return", said Amr Adly, a nonresident
scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center.
"You usually have mounting dissatisfaction when the
economy's growing. This is when people notice there's
inequality, it's a matter of perception," said Adly.
Fuel subsidy cuts led to price increases of up to 78 percent
last July. Taxes on cigarettes and alcohol have also risen.
"As typical as other neo-liberal reforms, this may actually
deepen the trend of impoverishment more than under Mubarak,"
Adly said.
Tourism, which is a big foreign currency earner for Egypt,
has yet to reach a peak level of 2010 revenue levels of $12.5
billion. Tourism minister Khaled Ramy said he had a target of
$26 billion in tourism revenues by 2020, but a recent attack on
the ancient Karnak temple in Luxor hurt morale in an industry
that was once a major employer for Egyptians.
"Where is the tourism? I've had to close my bazaar because
there are no tourists," said Yousef al-Qamouli, a 68-year-old
shop owner, who spends his days idle, nostalgic for the days
when foreigners flocked to Egypt's ancient splendours.
"Every year (since 2011) tourism has been getting worse and
worse," added Qamouli, who was eventually forced to sell a piece
of land he had inherited from his father to pay off his debts.
Sisi supporters argue it is unrealistic to expect him to
wave a magic wand in a country where state domination and
corruption stifled the economy for decades.
"The government's performance isn't 100 percent, but about
70-80 percent. Their performance is good and I'm optimistic,"
said Amr Abdullah, a 31-year-old accountant in a Cairo bank.
EASING TENSIONS
Sisi appears to be in a conciliatory mood on some fronts.
Egypt indefinitely postponed the roll-out of a smart card
system for subsidised fuel that was due to start days before the
beginning of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Last month Sisi also pardoned 165 people, many of whom had
been jailed for violating a protest law that has been roundly
criticised by rights groups.
It was a small step but one that would have been unthinkable
early on in the crackdown launched after he appeared on national
television and announced the army takeover.
"It is very clear that there are attempts to ease the
tension. But the more important question is to what extent will
these attempts be enough?" said Ayman Al Sayyad, a prominent
columnist who was once a senior advisor to Mursi.
"The steps that were taken on the issues concerning standard
of living. Will it have a long-term effect? The answer is
clearly and conclusively no," said Sayyad, who resigned a few
months into Mursi's rule in protest over his policies.
Government spokesman Hossam Qawish denied the government was
taking any exceptional measures and said money for all social
programmes had been allocated in the current or next budget.
The government's 2015/2016 draft budget envisions a 12
percent increase in spending on social programmes at 431 billion
Egyptian pounds, or nearly half of total public expenditure.
It envisions a deficit of 9.9 percent.
Ziad Bahaa El-Din, Egypt's former deputy prime minister,
said that target was ambitious. Writing in al-Shorouk newspaper
after the cabinet released its draft budget, he said the
government must better target spending to benefit the poor.
"The idea isn't just about raising social spending, but
expanding subsidies that target the poor, otherwise the result
will be more bleeding of resources and entrenching the social
gap," he wrote.
Like many Egyptians, Abdulaziz Shurbas, a 47-year-old Arabic
language school teacher, pays little attention to government
finances or praise from foreign investors.
"It's impossible for anything to change because the regime
is the same. Those who rule Egypt are men with interests," he
said.
"Enough monopoly of power. Enough of the closed-room deals."
