Supporters of Egypt's army chief Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi sit outside a police academy, where the trial of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood is due to take place, on the outskirts of Cairo, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah

CAIRO Egyptian army chief Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has said he will run for president, a Kuwaiti newspaper reported on Thursday.

Al-Seyassah quoted Sisi as saying that he had no alternative but to meet the demands of the Egyptian people for him to run in the elections, which are due within six months.

In July, Sisi toppled Egypt's first freely elected president, Islamist Mohamed Mursi, after mass protests against his rule.

Mursi and his Muslim Brotherhood movement accuse Sisi of staging a coup and undermining democratic gains made since a popular uprising ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

