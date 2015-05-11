* Hero to many, but now under critical spotlight
* Sisi brought stability to most populous Arab nation
* Former army chief promised wide-ranging reforms
By Yara Bayoumy
CAIRO, May 11 Egyptian newspapers are publishing
what would have been unthinkable when then-army chief Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi removed the Muslim Brotherhood from power in
2013: suggestions that he is fallible.
It is a sign that a man who enjoys cult-like support may be
starting to lose some popularity as elected president.
Sisi has boosted his regional status by helping Saudi Arabia
wage war against Iranian-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen and
spearheading an initiative to create a joint Arab force to fight
Islamic State.
In Egypt, where street protests have removed two presidents
since the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, he is still popular. But
signs of discontent are slowly emerging.
Egyptians await delivery on many promises, ranging from a
better school system to improved health care in the Arab world's
most populous country, where many are mired in poverty.
The pro-government Al-Watan newspaper has run exposes on the
obstacles in the way of Sisi's reform plan.
It has highlighted that the military and political elite
still dominate Egypt, a strategic U.S. ally.
Al Watan has identified factors undermining Sisi, including
corruption and nepotism. It has criticised what it said were
violations committed by police forces.
Sisi overthrew the Islamist Mohamed Mursi, Egypt's first
freely-elected president, after mass protests against his Muslim
Brotherhood in 2013, and then mounted a tough crackdown.
Security forces killed hundreds of Brotherhood supporters,
jailed thousands of others and then went after liberal
activists. Egypt says the Brotherhood is a terrorist group that
poses a threat to its national security.
The Interior Ministry denies allegations of widespread human
rights abuses.
An economic newspaper, Al Bursa, ran a story with the
headline: "Why is the government moving at the speed of a
turtle?" and said the prime minister had to do more to produce
results.
Another newspaper, al-Masriyoon, ran an opinion piece with
the headline: "Egypt in need of early presidential elections."
The author, Gamal Sultan, wrote that Sisi's tenure had
"moved Egypt further away from stability and put the entire
nation on the brink of danger".
Sisi, former head of military intelligence, has announced
mega-projects such as a second Suez Canal and a new capital,
recalling some of the grand national programmes of one of his
predecessors, strongman Gamal Abdel Nasser.
He has also embarked on a politically-sensitive reform
programme, including subsidy cuts, seen as far more successful
than past efforts to loosen the state's domination of the
economy.
FRUSTRATIONS
Sisi has won the backing of foreign investors and the
International Monetary Fund. A high-profile investment
conference in March secured new pledges of billions of dollars
from Cairo's Gulf Arab allies.
But some Egyptians say they have yet to feel tangible
improvements to their standard of living.
"What reforms? The only thing I can see that he has done is
to make fuel more expensive," said Sarah Mahmoud, 35, a Cairo
pharmacist.
Some have suggested the criticisms of Sisi in the media have
been planted to create a false impression of freedom of the
press, in a country that human rights groups say is crushing
real dissent.
"It is impossible that all the media figures who once
defended him and his government, night and day, would suddenly
turn against him," said an Egyptian man who declined to be named
in al-Minya province.
It was not immediately possible to reach the presidency for
comment.
Ibrahim Eissa, a prominent commentator and editor, said Sisi
had to realise he was under scrutiny.
"An elected president is always being monitored and is
accountable under the eye of the people and public opinion," he
said on a talk show.
For some, such as 37-year-old lawyer Osama Hassan, Sisi can
still do no wrong.
"I reject the attack on President Sisi in this manner in the
media. The country will not stand on its own two feet in a night
and a day, especially since he took over the country when it was
suffering from collapse."
