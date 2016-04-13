CAIRO, April 13 President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
sought to staunch an uproar on Wednesday over Egypt's unexpected
decision to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, saying
he would not give up a single grain of Egyptian sand to Riyadh
or anyone else.
But showing that public criticism has stung, he beseeched
his audience not to broach the subject again and silenced one
person who attempted to ask him a question.
In an impromptu two-hour policy speech to a group of
parliamentarians, ministers and senior editors in the
presidential palace, Sisi reiterated the official view that the
islands had always been Saudi and that Egypt had only been
looking after them.
"Egypt does not sell its land to anyone and it does not take
anyone's land," he said. "I brought you here to reassure you
about the man you entrusted with your land and honour. I did not
take the issue personally ... Please let's not talk about this
issue again."
Though he appeared calm and adopted an avuncular tone for
the most part, the former general silenced an audience member
who tried to ask a question at the end of his speech, saying: "I
did not give anyone permission to speak."
State television severed live broadcast quickly afterwards.
Egyptian media has been in uproar since the government
announced on Saturday the signing of a maritime demarcation
accord that puts two islands at the southern entrance to the
Gulf of Aqaba in Saudi waters.
Saudi and Egyptian officials say Tiran and Sanafir belong to
the kingdom and were only under Egyptian control because Saudi
Arabia's founder asked Egypt in 1950 to protect them.
The islands are uninhabited but strategically located and the
move caused consternation among Egyptians who say they have been
taught at school that the islands are theirs.
Calls for protest against the move have gathered thousands of
supporters on Facebook. A group of 11 people protested against
the transfer of the islands earlier this week and five of them
were briefly detained.
The demarcation accord requires parliamentary ratification
and Sisi stepped in to calm tempers after the move faced
criticism even from the chairman of the state-owned mass
circulation Al Ahram newspaper.
"Tiran and Sanafir... Egyptian forever," wrote Ahmed
al-Naggar on his Facebook page.
