* In interview, Sisi does not rule out presidential bid
* Says shift in Egypt's foreign alliances "out of the
question"
(Adds quotes, background)
By Tom Perry
CAIRO, Nov 21 Egyptian army chief General Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi, who led the overthrow of President Mohamed
Mursi, held open the possibility he might run for the presidency
in an interview published on Thursday.
Sisi, 59, deposed the Islamist Mursi in July following mass
protests against his rule. He has since emerged as a popular
figure to many Egyptians and his supporters want him to run for
president in an election expected next year.
Asked by the Kuwaiti newspaper al-Seyassah whether he was a
candidate for the presidency, Sisi said: "Would that satisfy all
the people? Would that satisfy some of the foreign powers, and
does this mean working to find solutions for Egypt's problems?
In any case, let's see what the days bring."
Though the election is expected in around six months' time,
none of the politicians defeated by Mursi in last year's
election have declared their candidacy this time around, as Sisi
keeps the country guessing about his intentions.
It is widely assumed Sisi would win an election, meaning the
presidency would once again be controlled by the military
establishment that dominated state affairs for decades after the
army overthrew the monarchy in 1952.
Sisi holds the position of deputy prime minister in the
interim administration installed by the military after Mursi,
Egypt's first civilian head of state, was ousted. Sisi also
holds the post of defence minister.
Sisi's public profile has grown since he ousted Mursi and he
is lionised by state media. On Wednesday evening, he prayed over
the coffins of 11 soldiers killed in a suicide bombing in the
Sinai Peninsula, in a ceremony broadcast on state TV.
While he is adored by Egyptians seeking a semblance of
stability after three years of turmoil and happy to see the end
of Mursi's rule, Sisi has been demonised by the Muslim
Brotherhood.
The Islamists accuse him of orchestrating a coup against a
democratically elected leader and hold him responsible for the
deaths of hundreds of Mursi's supporters killed in a crackdown
by the security forces since his ouster.
FOREIGN ALLIANCES
The interview showed how Sisi's influence over state affairs
now goes well beyond the realm of defence. On foreign affairs,
he said a shift in Egypt's alliances was "out of the question"
in response to speculation that Cairo was distancing itself from
the United States after it suspended military aid.
"It is unwise to have relations with this (state) or that,
and to change your alliances because of certain positions. This
is not the politics of states," he told the Kuwaiti newspaper.
Egypt's ties with the United States deteriorated after the
army overthrew Mursi. Last month, Washington suspended some
military aid to Cairo, pending progress on democracy. The United
States has supplied Egypt with billions of dollars in military
and other aid since it signed a 1979 peace treaty with Israel.
A visit by senior Russian officials to Cairo last week
fuelled speculation that Egypt was looking for new allies.
But in a further sign that the United States wants to mend
fences with Cairo, Secretary of State John Kerry said on
Wednesday Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood had "stolen" the Egyptian
revolution - a view in line with the Egyptian government's.
That echoed comments last week by Egyptian Deputy Prime
Minister Ziad Bahaa El-Din, who said there had been "a change of
understanding" in Washington about events in Egypt.
In apparent reference to Western governments, Sisi said:
"Some of the states that supported the Brotherhood's rule and
their authoritarian practices today realise that what happened
on June 30 was not a military coup but a popular revolution."
He was referring to the day when millions took to the
streets to protest against Mursi, who appointed Sisi as head of
the armed forces in August, 2012.
Asked why Mursi had picked him, Sisi said: "It's God's
will."
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Michael Georgy and Angus
MacSwan)