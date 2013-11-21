* In interview, Sisi does not rule out presidential bid
* Says shift in Egypt's foreign alliances "out of the
question"
(Adds quotes, background)
By Tom Perry
CAIRO, Nov 21 Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi did not rule out running for the presidency in an
interview published on Thursday, suggesting the general who
deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi is at least considering
the job.
Sisi, 59, deposed Mursi in July following mass protests
against his rule. He has since emerged as a popular figure to
many Egyptians and his supporters want him to run for president
in an election expected next year.
Asked by the Kuwaiti newspaper al-Seyassah whether he was a
candidate for the presidency, Sisi said: "Would that satisfy all
the people? Would that satisfy some of the foreign powers, and
does this mean working to find solutions for Egypt's problems?
In any case, let's see what the days bring."
Though the election is expected in around six months' time,
none of the politicians defeated by Mursi in last year's vote
have declared their candidacy this time around, as Sisi keeps
the country guessing about his intentions.
It is widely assumed Sisi would win an election, meaning the
presidency would once again be controlled by the military
establishment that dominated state affairs for decades after the
army overthrew the monarchy in 1952.
Sisi holds the position of deputy prime minister in the
interim administration installed by the military after Mursi,
Egypt's first civilian head of state, was ousted. Sisi also
holds the post of defence minister.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Michael Georgy)