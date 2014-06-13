CAIRO, June 13 Wearing sporting gear including
cycling gloves, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi asked Egyptians
on Friday to cycle and walk more to help the cash-strapped
government that spends tens of billions of dollars a year on
fuel subsidies.
The former army chief gave one of his first speeches since
last Sunday's inauguration to several hundred Egyptians on
bicycles at a military college in the capital Cairo before
taking part in a cycling marathon.
Cyclists are rarely seen in Cairo where chaotic traffic
regularly clogs up large parts of the city.
Egypt spent about 170 billion Egyptian pounds ($24 billion),
or around a fifth of its budget, on energy subsidies this fiscal
year ending June 30, state media quoted the government as saying
this month, and plans to cut that to 104 billion next year.
Energy prices in Egypt are among the lowest in the world and
although successive governments have called for subsidy reform
none have dared impose big price rises for fear of unrest.
"If you use your car, you pay around 4 pounds for 20 or 25
kilometres (15 miles) and Egypt pays 8 pounds for those 20
kilometres," Sisi said in a speech broadcast by state media.
"If 3,000 people did this (cycling) with me, how much would
that be per day?", he said.
Artificially low prices for electricity, butane and fuel at
filling stations provide little incentive to curb consumption,
despite a fuel supply crisis that causes daily blackouts.
Power generation in Egypt is largely dependent on natural
gas, now in short supply after long-term policy decisions on
investment have been put off repeatedly, partly due to three
years of political turmoil and uprisings in the region.
Sisi deposed elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in
July following mass unrest against his rule and won more than 96
percent of the vote in elections last month.
($1 = 7.1501 Egyptian pounds)
