(Repeats Wednesday item)
* Once a cult-like figure, Sisi comes under criticism
* Support base erodes as threat from Islamists eases
* Change of tone in speech to the nation
By Michael Georgy
CAIRO, May 13 Unprecedented media criticism of
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi suggests he may no
longer enjoy unquestioning support from the diverse groups that
helped him to stage an army takeover two years ago.
But diplomats and analysts say there is no immediate danger
to Sisi's presidency, and he may even by the victim of his own
success in crushing Islamism and stabilising the economy.
Egyptian newspapers have begun suggesting that Sisi is
fallible. This would have been unthinkable when, as then army
chief, he removed the Muslim Brotherhood from power in 2013.
The criticism is guarded and often indirect. For instance,
Al Watan has identified factors undermining Sisi, including
corruption and nepotism. It has also alleged violations
committed by the police.
"There is probably no institutional reason for this limited
push back in the Egyptian press. What it may show is yet more
evidence that the power structures in Egypt are not as cohesive
as everyone outside of the country seems to think," said H.A.
Hellyer, a specialist in Arab affairs at the Brookings Centre
for Middle East Policy in Washington and the Royal United
Services Institute in London.
Sisi toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi after mass
protests with the full backing of the generals, the
"securocrats" of the intelligence services, top businessmen and
most local media.
He went on to become president at least partly by rallying
them behind a crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood, which he
declared a terrorist group that threatened Egypt's existence.
But his success in neutralising the Brotherhood and reducing
the number of attacks staged by militants based in the Sinai
means his diverse supporters, no longer so worried by the
Islamist challenge, are re-directing their attention to their
own interests.
"This is less conspiracy, more normal bread-and-butter
politics returning," said one Western diplomat. "(It's) a sign
of Sisi's success in dialling down the economic and security
crisis, but (also) a sign of his weakness so far in managing the
other power centres - securocrats, judges, bureaucrats and
businessmen."
Autocrat Hosni Mubarak managed Egypt's staggering political,
economic and social problems for decades through his National
Democratic Party until his overthrow in 2011. Sisi, however, has
no all-powerful state entity to help him.
"Sisi's presidency is far more cohesive than any in the past
four years - but not compared to Mubarak," said Hellyer.
FRICTION SEEN WITH BUSINESSMEN
Businessmen who helped Mubarak to hold on to power for so
long illustrate the complex problems Sisi faces. Some want him
to accelerate reforms while others seek a return to Mubarak-era
crony capitalism for personal gain.
Security sources blamed powerful businessmen with links to
the media for this week's criticism. "The ongoing differences
between Sisi and businessmen is the cause," said one, adding
that the company bosses opposed what they see as Sisi's
dependence on firms owned by the military and former
intelligence officials for projects.
Sisi must tread cautiously. Some private sector companies
want him to ease the military's control of what analysts say is
a large percentage of the economy, action that could alienate
powerful generals.
"Sisi's political-economic imperatives conflict with those
of the military as well as the domestic security establishment,
and the powerful quarters maybe pushing back on his need to
engage in reforms," said Kamran Bokhari of the Stratfor global
intelligence firm.
Local newspapers which once showered Sisi with praise have
started complaining about the man whose grand ambitions span the
eradication of militant Islam, and the turning of Egypt into an
economic powerhouse.
The worst-case scenario for Sisi would be grumblings from
the army, which has dominated Egypt for decades, or Gulf Arab
states opposed to the Brotherhood which have poured billions of
dollars into the country since Mursi's fall.
There is no sign that either has turned on Sisi or intends
to. But the media coverage has nevertheless given rise to
speculation that could make Sisi's job more difficult.
Sisi is undoubtedly under greater scrutiny than ever before.
On Tuesday, he appeared cautious and far less confident than
normal while delivering a pre-recorded speech to the nation.
"It is very important that you are certain that ... I don't
hide anything from you. I state all the challenges with complete
clarity," said Sisi, adding that he sensed Egyptians had become
uncomfortable with the progress of economic projects over the
past few months.
Amr Adib, a television host with one of the biggest
audiences in the Middle East, said Sisi was trying to reassure
Egyptians in the speech that he was making sure various projects
would succeed. "It is obvious that he is feeling concern.
Concern about the talk of the people," said Adib.
Although Sisi has improved the economy after years of
turbulence since Mubarak's overthrow, he has recently focused on
foreign policy. He ordered airstrikes in Libya after Islamic
State beheaded 21 Egyptians there. Egypt is also helping Saudi
Arabia to fight Iranian-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen.
These actions may boost Sisi's regional standing with
powerful allies such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates, but he is likely to face growing pressure to deliver
on promises made by successive Egyptian leaders.
There are few tangible signs that billions of dollars in
Gulf aid have trickled down to Egyptians who still long for
better infrastructure, schools and jobs.
The next big test for Sisi is likely to come in the
blistering summer months, when his government will face pressure
to ease power cuts.
(Additional reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Stephen Kalin;
editing by David Stamp)